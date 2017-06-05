Two of Europe's most famous landmarks honoured those who died in the London attacks

Berlin and Paris have shown their support for the people of London in some style.

The Brandenburg Gate was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack on Sunday in Berlin to show support following the attacks in London.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack at London Bridge, prompting a change in colour for one of Germany’s most famous landmarks.

(Joerg Carstensen/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that she learned with “sadness and dismay” of the attack.

She added: “Today, we are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination.

“In the fight against every form of terrorism, we stand firmly and with determination at Britain’s side.”

(Joerg Carstensen/AP)

France’s most famous landmark turned its lights out to “pay tribute to the victims of the London attack”.

Ce soir, à 00h45, je m'éteindrai en hommage aux victimes de l'attentat de Londres. #tourEiffel pic.twitter.com/9JbP8UKdiL — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 4, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom in response to this new tragedy. My thoughts are with victims and their loved ones.”

A vigil will be held in London a 6pm on Monday, and will include a minute’s silence at 6.20pm, to honour the seven victims who lost their lives.