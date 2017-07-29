Two fantasy authors perfectly sum up classic horror tropes in a hilarious Twitter exchange

What’s better than following Twitter banter? Following Twitter banter by two fantasy novelists, of course.

Authors Sam Sykes (The Mortal Tally, An Affinity for Steel) and Chuck Wendig (Star Wars: Aftermath, Blackbirds) had a rather lengthy Twitter exchange that sounded kinda like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.

No wait, it sounded exactly like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.

It all started with Sykes asking Wendig for advice.

@ChuckWendig yo, can you help me out — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

And Wendig appeared eager to oblige.

hey what do you need — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

Then Sykes laid it all out for him.

I don't know if I told you but I recently became a camp counselor — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

that's cool — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

But things took a rather *scary* turn.

it was going super well but there's some kind of crazed serial killer roaming the grounds right now — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

oh shit that sometimes happens — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

you got any advice? they're all dead. like, almost everyone — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

okay first I hate to ask this but are you sure YOU are not the killer? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

I can't be 100% sure — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

see yeah I wondered



are you covered in blood? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

no



wait, yes — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

is it your blood? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

how can you tell? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

well, are you bleeding? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

I don't think so, no — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

And soon a mystery was unfolding (with a little help from a few horror tropes, of course).

okay, okay, lets see, what else



oh I know



are you holding a weapon? probably a sharp one? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

hang on, let me check



is a machete a weapon — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

in this context, yes



but! It could be because you are protecting yourself so



last question



are you wearing some kind of... creepy mask? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

like subjective creepy or objective creepy — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

generally, the creepiness will be broadly creepy like to a mass audience, so, lets go with objectively — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

okay so what kind of professions might be considered creepy — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

like, I dunno, a clown, or a human scarecrow, or a plague doctor from a long time ago



... wait you are wearing a mask aren't you — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

yeah but I don't know if it's creepy — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

okay let's take creepy out of the equation



what kind of mask are you wearing? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

a wooden mask whose empty eyes drink in the light and whose jagged grin suggests it was carved, forced upon it when it didn't laugh — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

oh see, yeah, yep, that's creepy



that's not even a job or anything that's just



I mean, you found an evil mask and put it on — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

Sykes then insisted he was looking for advice, as opposed to being judged.

all right I can appreciate that but I came for advice not judgment — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

okay, fair enough



hey, so, I Googled all this stuff and it looks a whole lot like you are the killer, so that's a plus for you — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

all right cool cool

so what does one typically do in these situations — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

Then Sykes got delivered the bad news.

well, good news is, you can probably feel free to just kill more people



but uhhh



there is bad news too — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

oh boy

let's hear it — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

so, generally speaking, like, mooooost of the time, you're gonna get got



probably by the last person you choose to kill — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

oh fuck, you might be right

there's like three or four of those guys still running around — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

right, yeah, so if you kill all of them, the last one you go to kill will totally turn the tables on you



but there is more good news — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

oh, sweet, I was hoping for an upside — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

upside: you won't just die



you'll get to keep coming back with new chances to kill, kill, kill



but, yknow, more bad news, too — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

jeez this is a real emotional rollercoaster

what's the bad news? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

you're still probably gonna die



so, one option is, you just quit now



you just like, stop killing and go do some other shit — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

so okay I agree that SOUNDS really intelligent but I'm kind of in the middle of the woods so...like...what else is there to do? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

Although Wendig appeared to be *genuinely* trying to help.

you could walk away and find a video arcade or maybe a fast food place



if you stay in the woods the kids are probably gonna nail you tho — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

right, the last one will, you said

so, like, just between us? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

sure go on total cone of silence — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

like, totally hypothetically not doing it, but you said the LAST one would kill me

so like, so long as there's two left, I'm okay, right — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

I mean, maybe



the math sounds legit



is the mask demanding you kill them? like, real talk time — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

not exactly?

so, like, I don't do what this thing tells me but I am agreeing with a lot of what it says — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

so maybe you and the mask just share a hobby



that's nice — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

it's pretty good, actually. you know how when you meet someone and they're not friends YET but you can tell you're gonna be GOOD friends? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

oh yeah it's just like, total sympatico!



where did you find the mask? — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

in the woods on a nature hike

some crazy desiccated corpse was holding onto it, ringed by salt and bound with crucifixes — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

sure, I would've picked that up to, just for shits and giggles — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

like I just wanted to do it for the STORY, you know? just to say I've done it

anyway, I put it on and a LOT of people started dying — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

yep, pretty classic case



so, I figure you can kill maybe two more but if you wanna be safe go with like, one — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

all right yeah, cool

but hypothetically, if I killed, like, three, how bad would that be — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

welp



you'd PROBABLY die — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

And then Sykes decided to own up to what he was really up to.

so here's the crazy thing

and, like, get ready because you're going to laugh when you hear this — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

go on — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

I killed all three and thought "huh, that's weird, chuck said one of them would kill me"

but get this, just listen — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

uh oh — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

Although, as you’d expect, things aren’t really going well for him now.

this one I THOUGHT I killed way back at the beginning came back at the very end all beat up and bruised and looking for vengeance — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

see, that's a thing, yeah — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

anyway this is kind of awkward because I'm trapped under a girder in a boathouse and all this gasoline is seeping in — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

oh



ohhhhhh



hey, so



bad news — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

oh boy

this isn't great, is it — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

you are on the way to your inevitable and ineluctable end



but!



good news, maybe — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

oh, sweet sweet

hey if I log off it's because this broken, flaming lantern on the edge of the table fell off — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

However, luckily for Sykes, the notorious slasher always finds his way back from the dead.

okay, yeah, so, here's the good news



there's always a sequel — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

sweet, sweet — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

so hey, thanks for talking to me about it, it really means a lot

I guess I'll see you in...two? three years? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017

see you when lightning strikes your dread grave, pal — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017

The End.