Two fantasy authors perfectly sum up classic horror tropes in a hilarious Twitter exchange

What’s better than following Twitter banter? Following Twitter banter by two fantasy novelists, of course.

Authors Sam Sykes (The Mortal Tally, An Affinity for Steel) and Chuck Wendig (Star Wars: Aftermath, Blackbirds) had a rather lengthy Twitter exchange that sounded kinda like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.

No wait, it sounded exactly like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.

It all started with Sykes asking Wendig for advice.

And Wendig appeared eager to oblige.

Then Sykes laid it all out for him.

But things took a rather *scary* turn.

And soon a mystery was unfolding (with a little help from a few horror tropes, of course).

Sykes then insisted he was looking for advice, as opposed to being judged.

Then Sykes got delivered the bad news.

Although Wendig appeared to be *genuinely* trying to help.

And then Sykes decided to own up to what he was really up to.

Although, as you’d expect, things aren’t really going well for him now.

However, luckily for Sykes, the notorious slasher always finds his way back from the dead.

The End.
