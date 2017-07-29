Two fantasy authors perfectly sum up classic horror tropes in a hilarious Twitter exchange
29/07/2017 - 19:40:02Back to Discover Home
What’s better than following Twitter banter? Following Twitter banter by two fantasy novelists, of course.
Authors Sam Sykes (The Mortal Tally, An Affinity for Steel) and Chuck Wendig (Star Wars: Aftermath, Blackbirds) had a rather lengthy Twitter exchange that sounded kinda like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.
No wait, it sounded exactly like the plot of a classic horror/slasher film.
It all started with Sykes asking Wendig for advice.
@ChuckWendig yo, can you help me out— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
And Wendig appeared eager to oblige.
hey what do you need— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
Then Sykes laid it all out for him.
I don't know if I told you but I recently became a camp counselor— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
that's cool— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
But things took a rather *scary* turn.
it was going super well but there's some kind of crazed serial killer roaming the grounds right now— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
oh shit that sometimes happens— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
you got any advice? they're all dead. like, almost everyone— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
okay first I hate to ask this but are you sure YOU are not the killer?— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
I can't be 100% sure— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
see yeah I wondered— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
are you covered in blood?
no— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
wait, yes
is it your blood?— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
how can you tell?— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
well, are you bleeding?— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
I don't think so, no— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
And soon a mystery was unfolding (with a little help from a few horror tropes, of course).
okay, okay, lets see, what else— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
oh I know
are you holding a weapon? probably a sharp one?
hang on, let me check— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
is a machete a weapon
in this context, yes— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
but! It could be because you are protecting yourself so
last question
are you wearing some kind of... creepy mask?
like subjective creepy or objective creepy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
generally, the creepiness will be broadly creepy like to a mass audience, so, lets go with objectively— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
okay so what kind of professions might be considered creepy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
like, I dunno, a clown, or a human scarecrow, or a plague doctor from a long time ago— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
... wait you are wearing a mask aren't you
yeah but I don't know if it's creepy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
okay let's take creepy out of the equation— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
what kind of mask are you wearing?
a wooden mask whose empty eyes drink in the light and whose jagged grin suggests it was carved, forced upon it when it didn't laugh— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
oh see, yeah, yep, that's creepy— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
that's not even a job or anything that's just
I mean, you found an evil mask and put it on
Sykes then insisted he was looking for advice, as opposed to being judged.
all right I can appreciate that but I came for advice not judgment— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
okay, fair enough— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
hey, so, I Googled all this stuff and it looks a whole lot like you are the killer, so that's a plus for you
all right cool cool— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
so what does one typically do in these situations
Then Sykes got delivered the bad news.
well, good news is, you can probably feel free to just kill more people— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
but uhhh
there is bad news too
oh boy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
let's hear it
so, generally speaking, like, mooooost of the time, you're gonna get got— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
probably by the last person you choose to kill
oh fuck, you might be right— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
there's like three or four of those guys still running around
right, yeah, so if you kill all of them, the last one you go to kill will totally turn the tables on you— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
but there is more good news
oh, sweet, I was hoping for an upside— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
upside: you won't just die— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
you'll get to keep coming back with new chances to kill, kill, kill
but, yknow, more bad news, too
jeez this is a real emotional rollercoaster— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
what's the bad news?
you're still probably gonna die— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
so, one option is, you just quit now
you just like, stop killing and go do some other shit
so okay I agree that SOUNDS really intelligent but I'm kind of in the middle of the woods so...like...what else is there to do?— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
Although Wendig appeared to be *genuinely* trying to help.
you could walk away and find a video arcade or maybe a fast food place— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
if you stay in the woods the kids are probably gonna nail you tho
right, the last one will, you said— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
so, like, just between us?
sure go on total cone of silence— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
like, totally hypothetically not doing it, but you said the LAST one would kill me— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
so like, so long as there's two left, I'm okay, right
I mean, maybe— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
the math sounds legit
is the mask demanding you kill them? like, real talk time
not exactly?— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
so, like, I don't do what this thing tells me but I am agreeing with a lot of what it says
so maybe you and the mask just share a hobby— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
that's nice
it's pretty good, actually. you know how when you meet someone and they're not friends YET but you can tell you're gonna be GOOD friends?— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
oh yeah it's just like, total sympatico!— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
where did you find the mask?
in the woods on a nature hike— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
some crazy desiccated corpse was holding onto it, ringed by salt and bound with crucifixes
sure, I would've picked that up to, just for shits and giggles— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
like I just wanted to do it for the STORY, you know? just to say I've done it— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
anyway, I put it on and a LOT of people started dying
yep, pretty classic case— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
so, I figure you can kill maybe two more but if you wanna be safe go with like, one
all right yeah, cool— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
but hypothetically, if I killed, like, three, how bad would that be
welp— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
you'd PROBABLY die
And then Sykes decided to own up to what he was really up to.
so here's the crazy thing— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
and, like, get ready because you're going to laugh when you hear this
go on— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
I killed all three and thought "huh, that's weird, chuck said one of them would kill me"— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
but get this, just listen
uh oh— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
Although, as you’d expect, things aren’t really going well for him now.
this one I THOUGHT I killed way back at the beginning came back at the very end all beat up and bruised and looking for vengeance— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
see, that's a thing, yeah— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
anyway this is kind of awkward because I'm trapped under a girder in a boathouse and all this gasoline is seeping in— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
oh— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
ohhhhhh
hey, so
bad news
oh boy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
this isn't great, is it
you are on the way to your inevitable and ineluctable end— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
but!
good news, maybe
oh, sweet sweet— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
hey if I log off it's because this broken, flaming lantern on the edge of the table fell off
However, luckily for Sykes, the notorious slasher always finds his way back from the dead.
okay, yeah, so, here's the good news— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
there's always a sequel
sweet, sweet— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
so hey, thanks for talking to me about it, it really means a lot— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 28, 2017
I guess I'll see you in...two? three years?
see you when lightning strikes your dread grave, pal— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 28, 2017
The End.
Join the conversation - comment here