Two aspiring Irish astronauts got to meet Chris Hadfield on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield was on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night and proved to be a great guest.

A lot of people are big fans of the Commander, especially after his Space Oddity tribute to David Bowie and his tweets that highlighted the good that came out of 2016.

But last night two budding astronauts got the chance to meet their hero and it had the nation smiling.

Emily and Joshua (who had a superb space suit) were thrilled to meet Cmdr Hadfield with Emily stating she'd love to be the first female astronaut in Ireland.

What a gent.

What an amazing humble man. Genuine & honest. A pure gentleman.@Cmdr_Hadfield @RTERayDarcyShow — Coilin Breathnach (@cilldara_1) January 21, 2017

Watching @Cmdr_Hadfield on the #raydarcyshow made me so optimistic about my future and to be honest I just love him so much 🚀 — Emma✨ (@appetite_of_gnr) January 21, 2017

Cmdr Hadfield also reckoned the odds of finding alien life are good.

There could be life on Mars after all!