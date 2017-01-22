Two aspiring Irish astronauts got to meet Chris Hadfield on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield was on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night and proved to be a great guest.
A lot of people are big fans of the Commander, especially after his Space Oddity tribute to David Bowie and his tweets that highlighted the good that came out of 2016.
But last night two budding astronauts got the chance to meet their hero and it had the nation smiling.
Emily and Joshua (who had a superb space suit) were thrilled to meet Cmdr Hadfield with Emily stating she'd love to be the first female astronaut in Ireland.
What a gent.
What an amazing humble man. Genuine & honest. A pure gentleman.@Cmdr_Hadfield @RTERayDarcyShow— Coilin Breathnach (@cilldara_1) January 21, 2017
@RTERayDarcyShow @Cmdr_Hadfield @RTEOne he was such a gentleman to those two young guests.— Writers' Week (@Writersweek) January 21, 2017
Watching @Cmdr_Hadfield on the #raydarcyshow made me so optimistic about my future and to be honest I just love him so much 🚀— Emma✨ (@appetite_of_gnr) January 21, 2017
Cmdr Hadfield also reckoned the odds of finding alien life are good.
The Odds are Good @cmdr_hadfield tells us that they are looling for #alien life #RayDarcy @rteone pic.twitter.com/nE8tCK45xF— The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) January 21, 2017
There could be life on Mars after all!
