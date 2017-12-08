Twitter users share that feeling when someone asks where you’re ‘really’ from

If you’ve ever been quizzed on where you’re from, you’ll understand what went through Sadiq Khan’s mind yesterday.

A BBC reporter asked the London Mayor whether his current trip to Pakistan felt ‘like coming home’. Khan, who grew up in Tooting, swiftly and firmly, replied: “No, home is south London, mate.”

Twitter users have been responding to the moment with their own experiences of being repeatedly, and rudely, asked: “Where are you from? But where are you from really?!”

I get asked all the time. Leicester apparently isn’t an answer I’m qualified to give. — Dev Mistry (@MrDevMistry) December 7, 2017

I hate this question. It’s never what they actually mean. Like, you wanna know my ethnic origin, right? So ask that. Otherwise imma just say I’m from Brooklyn. — Non Chalance (@ChalanceNon) December 7, 2017

Someone asked me recently, "What are you?"



I said, "Puerto Rican."



She said, "Oh, that's so funny! I thought you were Mexican!"



I said, "What's so funny? What if I was?"



Her: "Oh, nothing. Nothing. You know what I mean."



Me: "No, I don't." 😑 — Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) December 8, 2017

My favorite variation is, "Where are you from....ORIGINALLY?" — SultryAsian (@SultryAsian) December 8, 2017

Them: So where are you from?

Me: London

Them: No I mean where were you born?

Me: Buckinghamshire

Them: No I mean like where are you from originally

Me: England *eye roll*

Them: I mean like your background?

Me: My parents are from Pakistan

Them: oh you don’t look Pakistanian — سلمى (@itssalmee) December 8, 2017

People have shared some of the great ways they handle the scenario too:

I'd forgotten that one:

"What are you?"

answer:

"I'm Me! HUMAN FROM PLANET EARTH." — Mr Gazz (@MrGazz_ICT) December 8, 2017

"Where you from?"

"Ireland."

"You don't look like you're from Ireland."

"I very literally look like I'm from Ireland because I am a person from Ireland." pic.twitter.com/YZKjqM5bE0 — Roshin (@RoshinDubh) December 8, 2017

I'd be keen to see a quick answer (e.g. Glasgow) and then

"But that's enough about me, how much do you earn?"

...

"No, I mean how much do you actually earn?"

(You could also slip in a "and how long have you been a racist?" at any point) 👊🏼 — Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) December 8, 2017

I have patience to be incredibly petty and string it out. My answer is always 'London, England, UK, Europe, Earth, Solar System, Universe, Multiverse'. — Ginuwine....is Ginuwine. He's Ginuwine. (@durrellb) December 7, 2017

I find it more fun to let people guess https://t.co/h6mH1AxBWQ — delivery god yato (@MollyAyesha) December 7, 2017

So can the question ever be asked without being inappropriate and/or rude?