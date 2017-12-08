Twitter users share that feeling when someone asks where you’re ‘really’ from
If you’ve ever been quizzed on where you’re from, you’ll understand what went through Sadiq Khan’s mind yesterday.
A BBC reporter asked the London Mayor whether his current trip to Pakistan felt ‘like coming home’. Khan, who grew up in Tooting, swiftly and firmly, replied: “No, home is south London, mate.”
Twitter users have been responding to the moment with their own experiences of being repeatedly, and rudely, asked: “Where are you from? But where are you from really?!”
I get asked all the time. Leicester apparently isn’t an answer I’m qualified to give.— Dev Mistry (@MrDevMistry) December 7, 2017
I hate this question. It’s never what they actually mean. Like, you wanna know my ethnic origin, right? So ask that. Otherwise imma just say I’m from Brooklyn.— Non Chalance (@ChalanceNon) December 7, 2017
Someone asked me recently, "What are you?"— Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) December 8, 2017
I said, "Puerto Rican."
She said, "Oh, that's so funny! I thought you were Mexican!"
I said, "What's so funny? What if I was?"
Her: "Oh, nothing. Nothing. You know what I mean."
Me: "No, I don't." 😑
My favorite variation is, "Where are you from....ORIGINALLY?"— SultryAsian (@SultryAsian) December 8, 2017
Them: So where are you from?— سلمى (@itssalmee) December 8, 2017
Me: London
Them: No I mean where were you born?
Me: Buckinghamshire
Them: No I mean like where are you from originally
Me: England *eye roll*
Them: I mean like your background?
Me: My parents are from Pakistan
Them: oh you don’t look Pakistanian
People have shared some of the great ways they handle the scenario too:
I'd forgotten that one:— Mr Gazz (@MrGazz_ICT) December 8, 2017
"What are you?"
answer:
"I'm Me! HUMAN FROM PLANET EARTH."
"Where you from?"— Roshin (@RoshinDubh) December 8, 2017
"Ireland."
"You don't look like you're from Ireland."
"I very literally look like I'm from Ireland because I am a person from Ireland." pic.twitter.com/YZKjqM5bE0
I'd be keen to see a quick answer (e.g. Glasgow) and then— Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) December 8, 2017
"But that's enough about me, how much do you earn?"
...
"No, I mean how much do you actually earn?"
(You could also slip in a "and how long have you been a racist?" at any point) 👊🏼
I have patience to be incredibly petty and string it out. My answer is always 'London, England, UK, Europe, Earth, Solar System, Universe, Multiverse'.— Ginuwine....is Ginuwine. He's Ginuwine. (@durrellb) December 7, 2017
I find it more fun to let people guess https://t.co/h6mH1AxBWQ— delivery god yato (@MollyAyesha) December 7, 2017
So can the question ever be asked without being inappropriate and/or rude?
I would say context is important, so if it came up in conversation it might be ok to ask. I will only answer a question about my background if someone asks what my heritage is, that’s my personal preference, and even then only if it’s appropriate.— MZA (@lolitalikesit) December 7, 2017
