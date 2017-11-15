Twitter users help couple find discontinued Postman Pat video for son's Christmas wish list

The parents of a severely autistic teenager have praised "the kindness of complete strangers" after Twitter users helped them find a discontinued Postman Pat video to give him as a Christmas present.

James and Cindy Dutton, from Ruislip in west London, took to social media after son Thomas, 19, asked for Postman Pat's Prize Postbag on VHS on his handwritten gift list.

"Thomas is autistic with severe learning disability, and finds the written word easier than speaking to express himself," they said in a joint statement.

"It's only been the third Christmas that he has really been aware of being able to ask for presents."

Thomas' Christmas present list.

The couple, who are no longer married, said Thomas wrote the list over the weekend and it consists of entirely second-hand gifts, from a Monsters University jigsaw to more videos with Postman Pat and Fireman Sam.

Thomas's parents said he has "always been obsessed with children's characters" and that one of his favourites is Postman Pat.

"He loves watching the episodes he finds on YouTube. However, he also likes having a physical copy to line up with other ones near his bed."

They had managed to find every item on Thomas's list apart from Postman Pat's Prize Postbag, so they took to social media.

A VHS tape of Postman Pat's Prize Postbag.

Ms Dutton's plea on Facebook was shared several times, but Mr Dutton's tweet received a huge response with more than 7,500 retweets.

Jill Hulme, from Bournemouth, saw the tweet after Strictly Come Dancing performer Brendan Cole shared it, and contacted Mr Dutton to tell him she had a copy she was about to give to charity.

Does anyone have or know of anyone who may still have this VHS? My severely autistic son Thomas has written it on his Xmas list...please let me know! pic.twitter.com/wAnE93dbMv — James Dutton (@jdutton69) November 12, 2017

"It really is a wonderful story which I'm so grateful to be part of," she said. "I have three boys who, when I told what had happened, were so pleased to hear that Thomas would be getting such a great surprise on Christmas morning."

James and Cindy Dutton with their son Thomas.

Mr Dutton, 48, a professional flautist, and Ms Dutton, 45, a nurse, said Bournemouth is "one of Thomas's favourite places" and they will collect the VHS on Saturday.

"It will mean a huge amount for him on Christmas Day," they added. "Nothing he asks for is a high-cost item, but it's all about the value to him and his innocent child-like enjoyment of life.

"We have both been overwhelmed by the response from members of the public, with so many suggestions, advice and offers to search garages and attics on our behalf!

"I think the biggest thing that we have learned is the power of social media for good things, and the kindness of complete strangers."