Twitter users have some fun after video released of anchorman Lawrence O’Donnell losing it

A video of cable news anchor Lawrence O’Donnell having a slight meltdown on his MSNBC show has prompted some brilliant responses on Twitter.

The original video, which was leaked online, shows the host of highly popular “The Last Word” reacting badly to noises coming through his earpiece.

The twittersphere weren’t long in doing their thing ... enjoy.

Well, I mashed up Lawrence O'Donnell and Bill O'Reilly because it just had to be done https://t.co/9LLxb1sOIy pic.twitter.com/eSpox7gbhI — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 20, 2017

I always suspected #LawrenceODonnell was a little unhinged.



pic.twitter.com/NDuF4fXb0v — David Quesada 🔹 (@DQuesada) September 21, 2017

Some credit to O’Donnell for holding his hands up and admitting he was probably a bit out of order ...