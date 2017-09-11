Twitter users gave Miss Texas a round of applause for calling out Trump’s Charlottesville response

Miss Texas has won the praise of Twitter users after she condemned President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville last month.

Margana Wood took to the Miss America stage during the Q&A section of the pageant, where she was asked by a judge about Trump’s criticism of the white supremacist rally as being violent “on all sides”.

Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right (Wayne Parry/AP)

The question read: “Last month, a demonstration of neo-nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and a counter-protester was killed.

“The president said there was shared blame with ‘very fine people’ on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no, and explain.”

Despite the 20-second time limit, she succinctly responded in 15, saying:

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier, addressing the fact, and making sure that all Americans feel safe in this country.

“That is the number one issue right now.”

The 22-year-old had barely finished making her statement, when cheers could be heard from the audience.

WOKE QUEEN — emily garcia 🌹 (@mileekon) September 11, 2017

Young lady, you have raised my hopes for your generation! A truly lovely and intelligent American woman! You will always be a winner! — Marion (@oldwac1) September 11, 2017

You're the biggest winner in my book - Courage, grace and real American values! Thank you so much for showing us all how it's done! — Siun (@Siun) September 11, 2017

Thank you for your honesty and bravery! You are a role model for my 14 yr old daughter! 🙏🏻👏🏼🌸 — Lara Oak Newman (@MissOaks) September 11, 2017

Wood placed fourth runner-up in Sunday’s competition.

Other questions to contestants ranged from banning full-contact football in schools, to whether confederate statues should be removed or preserved.