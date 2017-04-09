Twitter thought Amazon's harmless tweet about ironing board covers looked a bit rude

You might think there’s nothing more benign, more innocent than an ironing board cover, but a tweet by Amazon would suggest otherwise.

This is the tweet in question…

What do you reckon? Looks a bit…rude? Twitter seemed to think so.

Poor Amazon, so naive.

