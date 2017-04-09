Twitter thought Amazon's harmless tweet about ironing board covers looked a bit rude
You might think there’s nothing more benign, more innocent than an ironing board cover, but a tweet by Amazon would suggest otherwise.
This is the tweet in question…
New Deals, Every Day! Check out today's deals. https://t.co/WH8fKWiR3l pic.twitter.com/uaUf9PAMpl— Amazon (@amazon) April 8, 2017
What do you reckon? Looks a bit…rude? Twitter seemed to think so.
Honestly, what the heck is this meant to be a silhouette of? https://t.co/ZsuTBgf2ff— Marco Biagi (@MarcoGBiagi) April 9, 2017
This 👏 image 👏 needs 👏 context 👏 https://t.co/MQhXA5oZOZ— Brayden Frascone (@BraydenFrascone) April 8, 2017
Oh @amazon, why you gotta be all up in my personal life. https://t.co/bsEqL5NUfB— Azucena Romá (@AzuRoma) April 9, 2017
@amazon Yall selling vibrators now 😭 pic.twitter.com/k3tYe06vJx— All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) April 9, 2017
@amazon Are batteries included????— Jace Galloway (@JaceLGalloway) April 9, 2017
Poor Amazon, so naive.
