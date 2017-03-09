Twitter releases Irish themed emojis and stickers for St Patrick's Day

Twitter will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a unique range of hashtags featuring some very Irish themed emojis and stickers.

Starting today, the hashtags #StPatricksDay #SaintPatricksDay #PaddysDay #StPaddysDay #GlobalGreenings and #GlobalGreening will activate a shamrock emoji.

To mark the week of #StPatricksDay and the #GlobalGreening campaign, you can unlock the special shamrock emoji by using these hashtags! pic.twitter.com/xiXgXSjmh1 — Twitter Dublin (@TwitterDublin) March 9, 2017

They will be part of the celebrations for the holiday as well as Tourism Ireland's Global Greening Campaign.

Between March 15 and 21, the social media platform will release a series of Irish-themed stickers as part of the festivities, marking the first-time Irish themed sticks will be introduced globally.

Make sure you tweet about how proud you are to be Irish!