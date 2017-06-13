Twitter reacts to the resignation of Enda Kenny

As twitter users tuned into Enda Kenny's speech in the Dáil, there was mixed reaction on his final address as Taoiseach.

Some users expressed their praise for Enda Kenny.

The least we can say is that he certainly helped repair our international reputation.

Best wishes for the future @EndaKennyTD.#EndaKenny pic.twitter.com/wOUQEQl27g — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) June 13, 2017

I'll say this once @EndaKennyTD your not a bad sort if you were a biscuit youd be a custard cream always there and dependable #endakenny — Davies big adventure (@timbcaycgi) June 13, 2017

The best and worst thing about life is that nothing lasts forever, adios #EndaKenny #dail #liveline — martinmcmahon (@williamhboney1) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile other users were not so keen on Mr Kenny's speech.

Twitter user @gavreilly tweeted “Kenny didn't want to make a speech, “or listen to glorification or flagellation", but such are the Dail rules now that he can't avoid it””.

Enda paraphrases Michael Davitt's will: "To all my friends I leave kind thoughts. To others I express my fullest forgiveness..." — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 13, 2017

Later, @gavreilly tweeted, "Enda sits, and takes a sip of water, clealy having not enjoyed having to give a speech at all at all. Lengthy applause."

Some users were quick to notice that Enda Kenny's speech was relatively short and failed to mention some important issues.

The waffle coming out of #EndaKenny. Then walks away with a 2 million pension. Job done. #liveline — Jim O Brien 👨‍💻 (@techbuzzireland) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile outside the #Dáil chamber housing crisis, health waiting lists, overdue repeal of the 8th amendment... #EndaKenny — Oisín Kelly (@oisinskelly) June 13, 2017

There's no doubt Enda's time as Taoiseach will be noted as a failure; and this will unfortunately continue under Leo Varadkar #endakenny — Stephen Todd (@UbuntuLad) June 13, 2017

Mr Kenny had to, of course, mention his native Mayo in his final speech as Taoiseach.

Had to give a mention to Mayo #EndaKenny #DailEireann — Anna Heverin (@annaheverin) June 13, 2017

Micheál Martin and Gerry Adams also had their bit to say to Enda Kenny also.

Micheál Martin has described Enda Kenny as an Irish Patriot. Surely he ment to say Irish Parrot as he ain't a patriot. #endakenny — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) June 13, 2017

'I will miss you' - Gerry Adams to Enda Kenny 😂😂😂 #EndaKenny — Patrick Cullivan (@paddycullivan) June 13, 2017

Anyone want to take a stab at captioning this? #Endakenny hearing warm tributes from Micheal Martin and Gerry Adams at present pic.twitter.com/ukeNbuGCgx — Shannonside FM News (@shannonsidenews) June 13, 2017

Michael Healy Rae mentioned the importance of the Irish people in his address to Mr Kenny.

Michael Healy Rae you didn't let me down #EndaKenny — Brighid Breathnach (@BrighidBB) June 13, 2017

Michael Healy Rae mentions the sacrifices of the Irish people in his speech to #endakenny — Rebecca Horan (@HoranBex) June 13, 2017

One user believed the happenings in the Dail to be 'respectful', saying, “Adams aside generally the tone has been respectful & congratulatory #EndaKenny #DailEireann.”

It wouldn’t be like twitter users not make light of a serious event with some witty responses.

To be fair to #EndaKenny he is a better high fiver than Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/jsnuHuLBpq — Brighid Breathnach (@BrighidBB) June 13, 2017