Twitter reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged.

The announcement was made this morning and of course, social media blew up.

There were well wishes for the couple, excitement that an American would shake up the royal family and dread over the impending media circus over the next several months.

We have gathered some of the best Twitter reactions for you below.

Just turned on twitter and it appears Kate Hoey is so stupid they've had to call a royal wedding to distract us all. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 27, 2017

I've had clothes lying on my floor longer than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together — ric (@PrettyRicc) November 27, 2017

*at Billy Joel's piano*



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Daily Mail froth-debacle

Anti-social media

Update Wikipedia

Palace gates ritual

Nicholas Witchell

Divorcée, fiancé

GIVE US A BANK HOLIDAY — Paul (@PaulBangsOn) November 27, 2017

BREAKING: Popular actress Meghan Markle to marry Englishman layabout, Harry something — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) November 27, 2017

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement, the American actress shows how far she's willing to go to avoid the British press. pic.twitter.com/Vcbd8eBkJ1 — HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) November 27, 2017

Tomorrow's Daily Mail headline: Prince Harry to marry grime influenced actress Meghan Markle. — Mr Red (@chairmann_) November 27, 2017

Katie Hopkins waking up and seeing the news about Prince Harry marrying a black girl pic.twitter.com/pRgJOAQXRt — Chuck Bass (@KieranHarris7) November 27, 2017

Some were devastated that Harry is officially off the market:

Realising you will now never get to marry Prince Harry, despite it being your dream since you were 8 pic.twitter.com/fcYmGKpNxp — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) November 27, 2017

It's official — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, with a wedding planned for 2018. 💍

Me: pic.twitter.com/RCsg2huvsG — 🍁 (@EUniversee) November 27, 2017

As with everything nowadays, Twitter found a way to bring up Donald Trump:

I hope before Meghan Markle said yes she was aware she would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) November 27, 2017

“Can you imagine Trump’s tweets when he’ll see us at Prince Harry’s wedding?” pic.twitter.com/TVJezvlY4U — BWD 🤢 (@IrisRimon) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named his fiancee, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Kass Morgan (@kassmorganbooks) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, fans of Jeremy Kyle were less than impressed when the show was interrupted by the announcement. Viewers hit out at ITV after the broadcaster interrupted its ad break during The Jeremy Kyle Show to announce the engagement. ITV broadcast a 30-second newsflash this morning with Nina Hossain.

#prince harry gets engaged now can we get back to #jeremykyle I find how that girl has 2 men fighting over her more intriguing pic.twitter.com/2TOjq3irYC — linda (@lindafraser852) November 27, 2017

Casually watching Jeremy Kyle on my day off when an interruption broadcast from ITV news comes on... I think we are going to world war 3 or something and it’s Prince Harry getting engaged... #royalwedding #PrinceHarry — sandie♡ (@sandie_beech) November 27, 2017

#BREAKING NEWS# Prince Harry and Megan are Engaged.......Come on ITN News I was watching Jeremy Kyle! — toad97 (@elskidmore) November 27, 2017

People reacting with shock and horror to Jeremy Kyle being disrupted by Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement is the most British thing I’ve seen in a while 😂 — Gabriella Maria (@MeetMissJonesy) November 27, 2017

News flash on #jeremykyle Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle ! Hardly the SAS going into the Iranian embassy while enjoying the snooker final ! I want lie detectors on fat women a sane dog wouldn’t shag yet there are 3 potential dads without a mouthful of teeth between them. — Russ McNally (@RussMcNally) November 27, 2017