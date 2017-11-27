Twitter reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged.

The announcement was made this morning and of course, social media blew up.

There were well wishes for the couple, excitement that an American would shake up the royal family and dread over the impending media circus over the next several months.

We have gathered some of the best Twitter reactions for you below.

Some were devastated that Harry is officially off the market:

As with everything nowadays, Twitter found a way to bring up Donald Trump:

Meanwhile, fans of Jeremy Kyle were less than impressed when the show was interrupted by the announcement. Viewers hit out at ITV after the broadcaster interrupted its ad break during The Jeremy Kyle Show to announce the engagement. ITV broadcast a 30-second newsflash this morning with Nina Hossain.
