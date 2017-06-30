Twitter reacts to Germany legalising same-sex marriage

Celebrations all around in Germany today as the country’s parliament has legalised same-sex marriage.

The move brings Germany into line with many other European countries including France, U.K, Spain and of course, Ireland.

It follows Angela Merkel’s surprise decision this week to allow her lawmakers to follow their own conscience rather than the party line on the issue.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remained illegal.

People have since taken to Twitter to congratulate the country and agree that it’s the perfect way to end pride month.

There's no better way to end the #Pridemonth!! I'm so happy that Germany legalized the #MarriageEquality Love will always win 🌈❤️ — alex ♕ (@msslayfati) June 30, 2017

Children decades from now will look back and wonder why marriage equality was even a debate. Congratulations Germany! 🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 #Ehefueralle — Liz (@strengthtodream) June 30, 2017

Glückwunsch Deutschland! Gleichberechtigung! Oberaffenturbotittengeil!🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) June 30, 2017

the right to marry the person you love shouldn't have to be fought for in 2017 but today, love wins 🎉 congratulations germany! 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪❤️💛💚💙💜 — charlie (@lostsentience) June 30, 2017

happy last day of pride month and also the day when we finally got marriage equality in germany. love will always win 🌈. — german clique |-/ (@TheGermanClique) June 30, 2017

equality marriage is finally legal in germany + you can adopt children I couldn't be happier about the fact that love always wins ❤️💛💚💙💜 — lara (@stickwithmendes) June 30, 2017

🇩🇪 congratulations germany 🏳️‍🌈 — Tyler #ChosenFamily (@tyleroakley) June 30, 2017

The German Parliament approved same-sex marriage. Congratulations to all gay couples who have been waiting to get married! #Lovewins 🏳️‍🌈👬👫👭 pic.twitter.com/naRnJYFfxC — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) June 30, 2017