Twitter reacts to Germany legalising same-sex marriage

Celebrations all around in Germany today as the country’s parliament has legalised same-sex marriage.

The move brings Germany into line with many other European countries including France, U.K, Spain and of course, Ireland.

It follows Angela Merkel’s surprise decision this week to allow her lawmakers to follow their own conscience rather than the party line on the issue.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remained illegal.

People have since taken to Twitter to congratulate the country and agree that it’s the perfect way to end pride month.

By Anna O'Donoghue

