Twitter is having a lot of fun with the idea that Boris Johnson is in a Tory WhatsApp group

Boris Johnson has apparently used a WhatsApp group to shore up support for British prime minister Theresa May and it’s got people talking.

ITV News has reported screengrabs of an eight-point essay from Johnson to a group entitled ‘Conservative MPs’ in which Johnson apparently tells members of the group to “calm down” after the election.

NEW: @itvnews has seen WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to Tory MPs urging them "to calm down and get behind the Prime Minister". pic.twitter.com/43oizi2ZE7 — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) June 11, 2017

“She won more votes than anyone since Margaret Thatcher. I can’t remember us having anything like 43% of the vote,” he went on to type.

He also said the public “do not want another election” and labelled May a “woman of extraordinary qualities”.

The news was met with hilarity on Twitter, as people took to the social network to show how easy it is to create a group with those names, and make up their own scenarios for what goes on in the group.

A WhatsApp screenshot is absolutely worthless as proof of anything. (Sorry to my family, who I just hijacked for this.) pic.twitter.com/a0qznYG77b — Ella Risbridger (@missellabell) June 11, 2017

NEW: I have seen WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson to Tory MPs pic.twitter.com/8eTMSAGZHt — Tom (@TomGaneCFM) June 11, 2017

ITV EXCLUSIVE: leaked Conservative WhatsApp confirms that Theresa May remains a bloody legend!! pic.twitter.com/KO1oy0b3uz — The Feelings Haver🐖 (@mmegannnolan) June 11, 2017

Others were upset with the seemingly low level of banter in the group – no cool group name, gifs or personalised emojis.

Worst thing about that Boris WhatsApp thing is that they don't even have a gas WhatsApp group name like "Hunky Tory 💅🏻" or whatever — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) June 11, 2017

Dismayed at BoJo's lack of Bitmoji action. You'll never win the kids over at this rate — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) June 11, 2017

The reality of the rest of the group’s chats probably isn’t anywhere near as exciting as this lot are making out, but it’s nice to imagine.