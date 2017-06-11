Twitter is having a lot of fun with the idea that Boris Johnson is in a Tory WhatsApp group

Boris Johnson has apparently used a WhatsApp group to shore up support for British prime minister Theresa May and it’s got people talking.

ITV News has reported screengrabs of an eight-point essay from Johnson to a group entitled ‘Conservative MPs’ in which Johnson apparently tells members of the group to “calm down” after the election.

“She won more votes than anyone since Margaret Thatcher. I can’t remember us having anything like 43% of the vote,” he went on to type.

He also said the public “do not want another election” and labelled May a “woman of extraordinary qualities”.

The news was met with hilarity on Twitter, as people took to the social network to show how easy it is to create a group with those names, and make up their own scenarios for what goes on in the group.

Others were upset with the seemingly low level of banter in the group – no cool group name, gifs or personalised emojis.

The reality of the rest of the group’s chats probably isn’t anywhere near as exciting as this lot are making out, but it’s nice to imagine.
