Twitter has got an awful lot of feelings about Domino’s new chocolate pizza

So, you ordered pizza for dinner and now want dessert – how about yet more pizza, but with chocolate on?

Domino’s have released The Lotta-Chocco in the UK – and it literally consists of their usual fresh 6″ dough base topped with what can only be described as a puddle of melted milk chocolate.

Forget pineapple as a topping – chocolate pizza is where the real controversy lies now. Here are what the reviewers on Twitter are saying.

(Natasha Louise Sporn/Twitter)

Some feel it’s well worth a try.

chocolate pizza thing from dominos : 6/10, it would be a 4 because u can taste the cheap chocolate on top but it gets a 6 bcos ICING DIP — AMR (@_amymayrobinson) June 29, 2017

Just had dominos chocolate pizza and I was not disappointed — Demi Ewing 🦄 (@_demiewing) June 28, 2017

I had that chocolate pizza from dominos, it was incredible 😻😻😻😻😻 — francesca (@_francescarosex) June 29, 2017

Tried the @Dominos_UK chocolate pizza and it was the beat this ever! Everyone should try it Kanye approves as well naturally pic.twitter.com/guQbQ4jAZT — Lauren (@shivermetumbers) June 30, 2017

Others seem put off even by the sight of it.

I can't think of anything worse than that new chocolate pizza from Dominoes that everyone's raving about 🤢🤢🤢 — Ellie Murray (@xElliemurray) June 30, 2017

Mrs: "You've been mugged off mate, that's just garlic bread with chocolate on top." — Richard Amofa PH (@RichardAmofa) June 28, 2017

And some have conflicting feelings.

domino's has made chocolate pizza and idk how to feel about it — HARRY (@HARRY2GONE) June 30, 2017

As someone who loves chocolate I strangely hate the idea of chocolate pizza from #Dominoes — Lisa-Marie Janes (@SharesMagLisaMJ) June 30, 2017

An icing dip does sound good though…

If you’re tempted, the dessert pizza costs £4.99, and is now available at Domino’s branches throughout the UK.

Oh, and they recommend it serves 4 people, coming in at 204kcal a serving. Just be warned…it’s probably going to get messy.