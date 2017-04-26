Twitter has erupted into debate over the worst sandwich filling
Journalist Chris Deerin challenged his followers to name a more unappealing sandwich than one he recently encountered.
Deerin shared a picture of a lonely looking double cheese and onion salad baguette on a refrigerator shelf and sat back to await his responses.
name me a less edible sandwich. I'll wait pic.twitter.com/ceMPhtjJKD— Chris Deerin (@chrisdeerin) April 26, 2017
And the people of Twitter delivered, with talk of lots of miserable sounding sarnies.
@chrisdeerin I was once at a buffet that served carrot sandwiches.— Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) April 26, 2017
@chrisdeerin @portraitinflesh cucumber sandwiches 😢— Corky (@Grayzza) April 26, 2017
@chrisdeerin brie and cucumber— Gina Davidson (@wornoutmumhack) April 26, 2017
@chrisdeerin In Madrid once, I had a entire sub roll filled with anchovies. Worst sandwich ever.— Phil Miller (@PhilipJEMiller) April 26, 2017
@chrisdeerin Fish paste.— Ruthie Whyte (@ruthie_whyte) April 26, 2017
@chrisdeerin double cheese and onion salad brown baguette— wh4l3 (@wh4l3) April 26, 2017
Some questioned why contributions were put forward, such as a deep fried pie sandwich.
@tartanlady2 @chrisdeerin Are you saying that's a bad thing?— Ian Douglas (@IanDouglas) April 26, 2017
While others still stand unquestioned.
@chrisdeerin I love a Strawberry Jam & Marmite sandwich #trustme— MK Wolf (@AntPkr) April 26, 2017
Whoever knew sandwiches could be so divisive.
