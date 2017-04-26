Twitter has erupted into debate over the worst sandwich filling

Journalist Chris Deerin challenged his followers to name a more unappealing sandwich than one he recently encountered.

Deerin shared a picture of a lonely looking double cheese and onion salad baguette on a refrigerator shelf and sat back to await his responses.

name me a less edible sandwich. I'll wait pic.twitter.com/ceMPhtjJKD — Chris Deerin (@chrisdeerin) April 26, 2017

And the people of Twitter delivered, with talk of lots of miserable sounding sarnies.

@chrisdeerin I was once at a buffet that served carrot sandwiches. — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) April 26, 2017

@chrisdeerin brie and cucumber — Gina Davidson (@wornoutmumhack) April 26, 2017

@chrisdeerin In Madrid once, I had a entire sub roll filled with anchovies. Worst sandwich ever. — Phil Miller (@PhilipJEMiller) April 26, 2017

@chrisdeerin double cheese and onion salad brown baguette — wh4l3 (@wh4l3) April 26, 2017

Some questioned why contributions were put forward, such as a deep fried pie sandwich.

While others still stand unquestioned.

@chrisdeerin I love a Strawberry Jam & Marmite sandwich #trustme — MK Wolf (@AntPkr) April 26, 2017

Whoever knew sandwiches could be so divisive.