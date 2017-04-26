Twitter has erupted into debate over the worst sandwich filling

Journalist Chris Deerin challenged his followers to name a more unappealing sandwich than one he recently encountered.

Deerin shared a picture of a lonely looking double cheese and onion salad baguette on a refrigerator shelf and sat back to await his responses.

And the people of Twitter delivered, with talk of lots of miserable sounding sarnies.

Some questioned why contributions were put forward, such as a deep fried pie sandwich.

While others still stand unquestioned.

Whoever knew sandwiches could be so divisive.
