Twitter has a fiendish plan to make Joe Biden the 45th president of the United States

As the Obama administration’s tenure in office draws to a close, it seems as though love for VP Joe Biden has never been higher (who knew he would transform into such a meme hero?).

Now, the Internet is floating an ingenious plan to get Biden the top job…if only for a day.

Yes, people are rather taken with the idea of Obama resigning a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, making Biden el presidente for one day.

But what could be the point of this? Well, it’s all to troll Trump. This would mean that the new president’s merchandise calling him the 45th president would in fact be wrong, as he would then be the 46th commander-in-chief. Burn.

Obama should resign a day early to make Biden the 45th President just to ruin all of Trump's merchandise — Tim (@timgostony) January 14, 2017

And people think it’s a pretty great idea.

@timgostony @deelynn84 this is actually funny. Biden would be a fun President.... If only for a day. — Karen (@KStan08) January 15, 2017

@timgostony I love it! This is the kind of thinking democrats need right now. Every day I want to help make Trump miserable. Every damn day. — not really a cat (@NotreallyacatAZ) January 15, 2017

@timgostony It's a damn shame Obama isn't petty enough to do something cool like that. — Bob Toomey (@bob_toomey) January 15, 2017

Although others think it wouldn’t really get to Trump that much.

@timgostony @wendynather This is funny, but for some reason I don't think the inaccuracy will bother him. — Eyvonne Sharp (@SharpNetwork) January 14, 2017

And then things got a bit personal.

@timgostony @JamesFallows And making him the 46th president would make it easier to remember his percentage of the popular vote — Mark Hamann (@KI7BDA) January 15, 2017

Ah well – we can dream.