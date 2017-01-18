Twitter has a fiendish plan to make Joe Biden the 45th president of the United States

As the Obama administration’s tenure in office draws to a close, it seems as though love for VP Joe Biden has never been higher (who knew he would transform into such a meme hero?).

Now, the Internet is floating an ingenious plan to get Biden the top job…if only for a day.

Yes, people are rather taken with the idea of Obama resigning a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, making Biden el presidente for one day.

Barack Obama GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

But what could be the point of this? Well, it’s all to troll Trump. This would mean that the new president’s merchandise calling him the 45th president would in fact be wrong, as he would then be the 46th commander-in-chief. Burn.

And people think it’s a pretty great idea.

Although others think it wouldn’t really get to Trump that much.

And then things got a bit personal.

Ah well – we can dream.
