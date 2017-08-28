Twins of the world’s smallest monkeys have been born at Chester Zoo and they’re just too much

Chester Zoo has welcomed the birth of twin baby marmosets – the world’s smallest species of monkey.

The little ones weighed just 15 grams when they were born in July, and only now have grown big enough for visitors to come and spot them – take a look.

Born to mum Audrey and dad Gumi, the month-old marmosets will only be 13cm long when fully grown.

Although the babies were tiny, they are relatively large, equating to around 10% of their mother’s weight.

“After giving the babies their regular feeds, mum Audrey, like all other female Eastern pygmy marmosets, steps aside while dad takes on the parental chores,” said Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at the zoo. “The youngsters can therefore often be seen being carried by dad Gumi for long periods of time as mum takes a well-deserved break.”

Eastern pygmy marmosets are found in the rainforests of South America and are under threat from habitat loss and people trapping them for pets.
