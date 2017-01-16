Tweet: Ryanair agent sharply shuts down customer query with blunt response

Ryanair has got a reputation for being a tough cookie, but this customer service agent has taken things to a whole new level.

Ryanair customer Jordan Joshua Lewis had an unfortunate encounter with an acerbic tongued Ryanair agent who seems to have been having a bad day.

Jordan had an issue with some mysterious charges that appeared when he changed his seat to get some extra legroom.

Instead of an upgrade of £7 bringing his seat cost to a total of £15, his seat randomly went up to £40.

Unimpressed with the price hike, Jordan contacted Ryanair to query the price.

Unfortunately for Jordan, he was put through to a rather unhelpful agent who was nonplussed by his conundrum.

SO? omg the sass of this Ryanair customer service agent, I'm shook pic.twitter.com/IVF5dUzUKr — Jordan Joshua Lewis (@JordJosh) January 9, 2017

According to the DailyEdge.ie who were in contact with the shafted Ryanair customer, Jordan was so shocked by the reaction of the agent that he simply replied 'That's sassy.” and closed down the conversation window.

Well, it's not like he was going to get any resolution and this agent seemed ready for a bitter verbal battle that could result in some serious ego wounds.

Best to walk away while you still can…