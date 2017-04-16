Turns out there's a very specific way to eat Pringles to get the most out of the flavour

The makers of Pringles have revealed only one side of each crunchy crisp is flavoured when they’re made.

And now we’re questioning the way we’ve been eating the snack our whole lives.

“Many people think that Pringles are seasoned on both sides,” a Pringles spokesman told The Sun Online. “In fact, only the top side gets a sprinkling of seasoning in the factory.” That’s the convex side, if you’re now debating this in your head.

So, if you want the ultimate flavour hit when ploughing through a tube of them the next time you’re hungover (salt and vinegar, where you at?), your best bet could be to flip each Pringle upside down before you eat it. This way, the seasoned side is on your tongue.

The spokesman also added that because of the way the crisps are stacked in a can, the seasoning rubs off onto the next Pringle below – explaining why “they’ve always been a little uneven”.

A little snoop on Twitter shows the seasoning predicament is actually something that’s bothered people for a while now.

Who knew Pringles were so complicated, eh? Mind. Blown.
