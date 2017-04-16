Turns out there's a very specific way to eat Pringles to get the most out of the flavour

The makers of Pringles have revealed only one side of each crunchy crisp is flavoured when they’re made.

And now we’re questioning the way we’ve been eating the snack our whole lives.

“Many people think that Pringles are seasoned on both sides,” a Pringles spokesman told The Sun Online. “In fact, only the top side gets a sprinkling of seasoning in the factory.” That’s the convex side, if you’re now debating this in your head.

So, if you want the ultimate flavour hit when ploughing through a tube of them the next time you’re hungover (salt and vinegar, where you at?), your best bet could be to flip each Pringle upside down before you eat it. This way, the seasoned side is on your tongue.

The spokesman also added that because of the way the crisps are stacked in a can, the seasoning rubs off onto the next Pringle below – explaining why “they’ve always been a little uneven”.

A little snoop on Twitter shows the seasoning predicament is actually something that’s bothered people for a while now.

anybody else hate that the seasoning of a pringle is always on the side that doesn't dip in so my tongue doesn't touch it..??? @Pringles — ashley kate (@ashley__katee) February 26, 2017

@Pringles needs to start putting the seasoning under the chip. Putting on the top just doesn't make any sense — Jarred (@Fugleberg420) March 30, 2017

If you don't eat pringles seasoning side to your tongue idk if you deserve to eat them — Josh.0 (@JoshRandell33) December 22, 2016

Who knew Pringles were so complicated, eh? Mind. Blown.