Try not to tear up at this video of two elephants saving a baby elephant

This is the adorable moment an older female elephant rushed to the aid of a young elephant mum to save her baby from drowning.

The 11-month-old elephant was drinking from the pond when it tumbled into the water, sparking a reaction of fear from its mother.

The 13-year-old mum can be seen pacing anxiously by the water’s edge, when a 35-year-old female elephant runs to join her.

The gentle giants, both kept at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo in South Korea, run into the water and carry the little one back to safety.

