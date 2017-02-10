Trump's 'see you in court' tweet has sparked the biggest memes of 2017

Donald Trump has not been having a very good week. The president has found himself the centre of a handful of worldwide debates, including whether or not he owns a bathrobe, and if America is in fact waiting for “Easy D”.

Now he’s become a laughing stock after defiantly hitting back against an appeals court who refused to reinstate his travel ban, vowing to see them in court - an odd response from someone who’s just lost in court.

The president was adamant the rejection of his ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations will jeopardise US security, and so challenged the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to further legal action.

To make matters slightly more awkward for Trump, moments after his tweet, Washington governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who leads one of the states that challenged the ban, said: “Mr President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

People shared all sorts of alternative scenarios in which Trump’s words could be used.

And others had premonitions of what may be to come, should Trump actually manage to see the court in, erm, court.

Has the president unwittingly spurred the greatest meme of the year so far, pushing “cash me ousside, howbowdah” off its pedestal?

And, to rub salt in the president’s wounds, even Hillary Clinton slipped in a subtle dig in response to his travel ban defeat.
