Trump's 'see you in court' tweet has sparked the biggest memes of 2017

Donald Trump has not been having a very good week. The president has found himself the centre of a handful of worldwide debates, including whether or not he owns a bathrobe, and if America is in fact waiting for “Easy D”.

Now he’s become a laughing stock after defiantly hitting back against an appeals court who refused to reinstate his travel ban, vowing to see them in court - an odd response from someone who’s just lost in court.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The president was adamant the rejection of his ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations will jeopardise US security, and so challenged the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to further legal action.

"I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!" - Donald Trump to a court, after he went to court to have a court ruling overturned as he waits for a court hearing — Jamie (@Jamieh_Hampton) February 10, 2017

Donald Trump: "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!"



Ninth Circuit: "We are a court."



Donald Trump: "FAKE NEWS!" — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) February 10, 2017

Judge rules Trump's order unlawful:

Trump "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT"

Judge looks around "Um... I'm here everyday. It's kinda my thing really" — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) February 10, 2017

To make matters slightly more awkward for Trump, moments after his tweet, Washington governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who leads one of the states that challenged the ban, said: “Mr President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals right now pic.twitter.com/fjvH825YIf — Ross Rodham 📎 (@OnceUponARoss) February 9, 2017

People shared all sorts of alternative scenarios in which Trump’s words could be used.

'SEE YOU IN COURT', I yell at my cat, as he stares at me whilst I am on the toilet. — E (@VexSlain) February 10, 2017

Me: (doesn't study for a test, fails)

Teacher: (gives me a failing grade)

Me: SEE YOU IN COURT, — anna fanning (@annaof1000days) February 10, 2017

"SEE YOU IN COURT" I scream after the Chipotle employee doesn't put enough rice on my burrito. — Britt Sabo (@BrittSabo) February 9, 2017

"ma'am, you can't just fill the water cup with Diet Coke"



me: pic.twitter.com/H1vlPXY4DI — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) February 10, 2017

Me paying a parking ticket: "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!"

Cashier at municipal court: "Please, just tell me cash or credit?" — Kristen Dimond (@KristenDimond) February 10, 2017

And others had premonitions of what may be to come, should Trump actually manage to see the court in, erm, court.

AFTER TRUMP LOSES AGAIN IN COURT pic.twitter.com/KkLhCsesG8 — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 10, 2017

donald trump: see you in court!

The court: pic.twitter.com/4zrfAxDuQC — Nilou 🍕 (@kneelouu) February 10, 2017

Has the president unwittingly spurred the greatest meme of the year so far, pushing “cash me ousside, howbowdah” off its pedestal?

"I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!" is the rich man's version of this pic.twitter.com/3ZiqOgI4YS — The Gold Standard🏅 (@Vnorman007) February 10, 2017

Honestly, SEE YOU IN COURT is better than Cash Me Outside How Bow Dah — LOVE TRUMPS HATE (@princessbebe43) February 10, 2017

I'm actually tired of "Cash Me Ousside" videos but if someone could combine that with "See you in court," I bet that'd be hilarious. — Anti-Faxer (@MissRJay) February 10, 2017

We don't say "cash me ousside" anymore we say "SEE YOU IN COURT". pic.twitter.com/22gmorJ0T1 — bri (@bigshitxtalker) February 10, 2017

And, to rub salt in the president’s wounds, even Hillary Clinton slipped in a subtle dig in response to his travel ban defeat.