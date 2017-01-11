Trump's inauguration planner said the ceremony will have a 'soft sensuality' and we can't stop cringing

Back to Discover Home

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is fast approaching, and organisers are working overtime to get everything ready. We’re all desperate for hints of what it will be like, and inauguration planner Tom Barrack has obliged…sort of.

Barrack said: “What we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Erm…what?! “Soft sensuality”?! We’re not entirely sure what that means, but we do know that we are creeped out by it. It just sounds…weird.

It’s just a bit too gross for our liking.

For some it heralds the end of days.

For others, it’s a source of inspiration.

We always knew the new administration would differ from Obama’s, but perhaps we haven’t been able to fathom just how much.

People have started wondering how this “soft sensuality” might manifest itself.

We don’t know about you, but we’re here waiting with a combined sense of interest and dread to find out what this “soft sensuality” actually means.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Inauguration

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover