Trump's inauguration planner said the ceremony will have a 'soft sensuality' and we can't stop cringing

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is fast approaching, and organisers are working overtime to get everything ready. We’re all desperate for hints of what it will be like, and inauguration planner Tom Barrack has obliged…sort of.

Barrack said: “What we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Erm…what?! “Soft sensuality”?! We’re not entirely sure what that means, but we do know that we are creeped out by it. It just sounds…weird.

"Soft sensuality"



Please join me in vomiting and screaming myself to death. https://t.co/2jH6br8CPt — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2017

Stay For The Soft Sensuality pic.twitter.com/tu4YNYeh6M — Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) January 10, 2017

In fact, I'm starting a petition to make it illegal to use the words "soft sensuality" and "Trump" in the same sentence henceforth. pic.twitter.com/G9YoIb53y7 — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 10, 2017

It’s just a bit too gross for our liking.

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality" pic.twitter.com/MWtStZsWsI — Alice Tew (@BuckinghamAlice) January 10, 2017

Trumps event planner has said his inauguration will have a "soft sensuality" pic.twitter.com/cIq4BhuMRF — Andy Starsdust (@ImACultHero) January 10, 2017

"soft sensuality" is the new "moist" — Larry Wright (@refocusedmedia) January 10, 2017

For some it heralds the end of days.

This is how democracy ends. Not with a bang but with #softsensuality — erin mizrahi (@erinmizrahi) January 10, 2017

For others, it’s a source of inspiration.

Found the first two names for my future perfume line #SoftSensuality #CircusLikeCelebration https://t.co/LotmtyHMgI — Amanda (@amanda_accardo) January 10, 2017

We always knew the new administration would differ from Obama’s, but perhaps we haven’t been able to fathom just how much.

"Soft sensuality"....

Like the "Glamour Shots" of inaugurations? https://t.co/OHg2FWQGcG — Will Chase (@WillChaseMe) January 10, 2017

People have started wondering how this “soft sensuality” might manifest itself.

This is how I imagine the Trump inauguration's "soft sensuality" will play out: pic.twitter.com/dGQ4abb5T7 — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) January 10, 2017

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality." pic.twitter.com/1jFzcjnJ5g — Only Moo (@aKerryCoo) January 10, 2017

We don’t know about you, but we’re here waiting with a combined sense of interest and dread to find out what this “soft sensuality” actually means.