Trump won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner and no one seems particularly surprised

After another fractious week with the press, Donald Trump announced on Twitter last night that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The dinner involves news outlets from across the country gathering for a big old party, which raises money for journalistic causes and scholarships.

Trump will be the first president to skip the dinner in 36 years; the only presidents who didn’t attend in the past have been Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, who was recovering from an assassination attempt. Reagan did call in from Camp David though.

It has previously made for some pretty hilarious moments, and is usually a chance for presidents to show they have a sense of humour.

They submit to jokes about themselves from comedians, then normally get up and do their own skits.

The Donald has been burned at the event before, so perhaps that’s why he doesn’t want to show up.

In 2011, Barack Obama played his “birth video” to hit back at those, including Trump, who questioned whether he was born in America.

Either way, some weren’t exactly surprised at the news.

Others supported the president’s decision.

The conversation then moved on to who should take Trump’s place at the glitzy dinner and there were two strong candidates.

What the format of the evening will be without the usual presidential comedy routine, we don’t know, but it’s bound to be interesting.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Jimmy Carter, President of the United States, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, WHCA

 

