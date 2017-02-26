Trump won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner and no one seems particularly surprised

After another fractious week with the press, Donald Trump announced on Twitter last night that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

I asked Trump if he would be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.

He said: "No. Do you like that?"

People cheered behind me. pic.twitter.com/5uc6kAM0FI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017

The dinner involves news outlets from across the country gathering for a big old party, which raises money for journalistic causes and scholarships.

Trump will be the first president to skip the dinner in 36 years; the only presidents who didn’t attend in the past have been Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, who was recovering from an assassination attempt. Reagan did call in from Camp David though.

It has previously made for some pretty hilarious moments, and is usually a chance for presidents to show they have a sense of humour.

They submit to jokes about themselves from comedians, then normally get up and do their own skits.

The Donald has been burned at the event before, so perhaps that’s why he doesn’t want to show up.

In 2011, Barack Obama played his “birth video” to hit back at those, including Trump, who questioned whether he was born in America.

Either way, some weren’t exactly surprised at the news.

2016

TRUMP: We need to stop being so sensitive



2017

TRUMP: I'm not going to that dinner thing where they make fun of me — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) February 25, 2017

Lol. That's like not being asked to go to the prom and then telling everyone you didn't want to go anyway. https://t.co/q0UIfDB6Uq — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) February 25, 2017

@realDonaldTrump This dinner is going to be so good now. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 25, 2017

Others supported the president’s decision.

WTG President @realDonaldTrump!!!!!!! Finally a POTUS with the courage to stand up to the MSM!!!!!!!! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/1lqesqz6U5 — slone (@slone) February 25, 2017

The press needs Trump far more than he does them. He IS the news. So no surprise he'll not be attending the WH correspondents dinner. — Brandon Groeny (@brandongroeny) February 26, 2017

President Trump doesn't want to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner. He wants to actually get things done & #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) February 25, 2017

The conversation then moved on to who should take Trump’s place at the glitzy dinner and there were two strong candidates.

The White House Correspondents Association should just invite @AlecBaldwin to take Trump's place at the #WHCD. — TheCyber (@MDemaske) February 25, 2017

"White House Correspondents"..Donny's not going but that's ok Don. We have a replacement: pic.twitter.com/J1OYNTjgsT — Kamgirl (@Kamgirl47) February 25, 2017

My hope is the White House Correspondents Association invites @BarackObama to fill in for Trump at this years dinner #WHCA #WHCADinner — Jason Dupuis (@JayDupes) February 25, 2017

Now that we don't have 2 worry about that loser Trump showing up at White House Correspondents Dinner, can we please have an Obama encore? pic.twitter.com/LF3NLFamnN — Elaine Gaetano (@rosalita2740) February 25, 2017

What the format of the evening will be without the usual presidential comedy routine, we don’t know, but it’s bound to be interesting.