Trump takes to Twitter to take a swing at Hillary Clinton, with his golf club

By Amy Ryan

US president Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to take a swing at his rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump retweeted the doctored video which shows Trump taking a swing and hitting Hilary with a golf ball as she enters a plane.

"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary," the tweet read.

This follows Trump tweeting about Hillary last Wednesday following the release of her tell-all book about the election.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction," read Trump tweet.

"The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game," he added.

Hillary took a jab back suggesting that Trump may enjoy a children's book she wrote back in 1996.

If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017

"What Happened" is a memoir of Hillary's side of the story of the 2016 US presidential election.

Hillary said: "Writing this wasn't easy: every day that I was a candidate for president I knew that millions of people were counting on me, and I couldn't bear the idea of letting them down. But I did.

"I couldn't get the job done, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life".