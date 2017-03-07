Trump surprised a White House tour and you're gonna love who was behind him as he did

Back to Discover Home

As the White House began holding public tours again following Donald Trump’s inauguration, the president decided to join in with the first wave of tourists himself.

He made a surprise appearance in the East Wing today, popping out from behind a partition to say hello.

And did you spot what picture was behind him after he made his grand entrance?

Yep, there’s Trump, standing in front of a portrait of none other than Hillary Clinton.

People on Twitter soon cottoned on to the irony of it all.

And if you take a closer look at the picture, it gets even more amusing…

It’s unclear whether or not Trump was in on the joke, but plenty of people thought he was.

Just another day in the White House…
KEYWORDS: Politics, President, Trump, US, White House

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover