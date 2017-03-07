Trump surprised a White House tour and you're gonna love who was behind him as he did

As the White House began holding public tours again following Donald Trump’s inauguration, the president decided to join in with the first wave of tourists himself.

He made a surprise appearance in the East Wing today, popping out from behind a partition to say hello.

You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour! pic.twitter.com/VNLpoXRZs4 — Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 7, 2017

And did you spot what picture was behind him after he made his grand entrance?

Pres Trump surprises WH visitors as public tours of WH resume. Portrait of @HillaryClinton on the wall. pic.twitter.com/FaJSnPe13P — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 7, 2017

Yep, there’s Trump, standing in front of a portrait of none other than Hillary Clinton.

People on Twitter soon cottoned on to the irony of it all.

"I think I'll stand here while greeting tourists" pic.twitter.com/pW80ZjM6GA — Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) March 7, 2017

@politico @HillaryClinton oh the irony. I think i saw her roll her eyes. Lol — askcousinronnie (@askcousinronnie) March 7, 2017

Trump greeted the 1st White House tour today & Hillary literally loomed over him! pic.twitter.com/Vr17qBwOXI — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 7, 2017

And if you take a closer look at the picture, it gets even more amusing…

It’s unclear whether or not Trump was in on the joke, but plenty of people thought he was.

Just another day in the White House…