Trump reportedly wants his female staff to 'dress like women' and the internet's response is gloriously badass
Donald Trump is certainly a man who makes clear what he likes – and that apparently extends to what women in his employment wear.
According to a report published on Axios, an American news site that focuses on politics and business, a source close to Trump has revealed he “likes the women who work for him “to dress like women”.
Now, clearly in an innocent attempt to clarify exactly what he means by this, women have been sharing pictures of their everyday work ensembles just to check everyone’s on the same page with what classes as *women’s clothes*.
Is this how you #DressLikeAWoman ? pic.twitter.com/Ft992ch4wX— SNAFU Sara. (@NJGirlSEliza) February 2, 2017
Maybe like this? #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/9TJmPIjaCQ— Eve Silver (@Eve_Silver) February 3, 2017
Got the memo @realDonaldTrump— Linda Springer (@springer1linda) February 3, 2017
This is how to #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/828oNwuK4k
POTUS: This is how I #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/FFcHILp54G— Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) February 3, 2017
And a glorious hashtag has spawned because of it.
#DressLikeAWoman, space edition. pic.twitter.com/BLVOuxpkgH— Mindy Weisberger (@LaMinda) February 3, 2017
tell me again to #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/D2U1g0VZaZ— sanctuary citizen (@fogandpinetrees) February 3, 2017
Yes, I'm doing an autopsy wearing pearls. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/l3QBlCeJ2m— Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) February 3, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman Marry a woman while ur both dressed like women! pic.twitter.com/YxucRXtfQH— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 3, 2017
Uh-mazing.
