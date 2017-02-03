Trump reportedly wants his female staff to 'dress like women' and the internet's response is gloriously badass

Donald Trump is certainly a man who makes clear what he likes – and that apparently extends to what women in his employment wear.

According to a report published on Axios, an American news site that focuses on politics and business, a source close to Trump has revealed he “likes the women who work for him “to dress like women”.

Now, clearly in an innocent attempt to clarify exactly what he means by this, women have been sharing pictures of their everyday work ensembles just to check everyone’s on the same page with what classes as *women’s clothes*.

And a glorious hashtag has spawned because of it.

#DressLikeAWoman Marry a woman while ur both dressed like women! pic.twitter.com/YxucRXtfQH — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 3, 2017

Uh-mazing.