Trump made his cabinet say nice things about him and long live the parodies

Donald Trump let the press in on a cabinet meeting yesterday which involved each member paying compliments to the president.

They were supposed to be quick updates, but it turned into an exercise in who can suck up to the POTUS the most.

Mike Pence is responsible for setting the tone of this strange meeting, kicking off with: “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is keeping his word to the American people.”

Elaine Chao, the transport secretary, told Trump: “I want to thank you for getting this country moving again,” and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said to Trump: “We thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

All told, it was an odd meeting, and one people didn’t recognise from previous presidencies. Luckily it was also ripe for parody.

Democrat senator Chuck Schumer published his own “meeting” not long after Trump’s concluded, poking fun at Trump’s bizarre cabinet hangout.

Norway’s prime minister commented on the story: “It’s like that on all our lunches.”

Others saw similarities with popular culture.

Just another day in Trump’s White House.
