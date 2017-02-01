Trump Draws is the Twitter account we all need in these dark times

When the going gets tough, the tough turn to memes.

It seems like almost every day Donald Trump is signing more executive orders, sparking protests and potentially wreaking havoc. Luckily for us, one talented memer (if that’s what they’re called) has stepped in to make light of a tough situation.

Welcome to Trump Draws: the Twitter account that might be exactly the kind of light relief you’ve been searching for.

The concept is simple: the artist has taken the executive orders that Trump is proudly showing off and replaced them with hilariously childish drawings.

Hey – we weren’t saying it was particularly intellectual or mature. But look at his animal drawings!

Showing an eye for history, here is the president’s dinosaur:

And here he takes a crack at a self-portrait:

After his presidency, George W Bush put on an exhibition of his paintings, so it’s not the first time a president has shown off his “artistic” side.

It really is the simple pleasure that we all need.

We always knew that art could help in tough times, we just didn’t envision it looking quite like this.
