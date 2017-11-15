Trump criticised for tweeting a message of support for the ‘wrong’ US shooting

Donald Trump has drawn criticism for apparently tweeting about the wrong mass shooting when offering support to victims of a gunman.

It is assumed the US president intended to offer support after the shooting in Ranchero Tehama, California, on Tuesday, in which four people were killed and 10 others injured.

The gunman, named by authorities as Kevin Neal, visited seven locations brandishing a semi-automatic rifle. He was later shot by police after a stand-off.

Trump sent out a tweet apparently in reference to the incident, but it referred to the Sutherland Springs shooting in Texas on November 5, when 26 people were killed at the First Baptist Church. Devin Kelly’s victims ranged in age from five to 72.

Comment on the apparent error came swiftly from Twitter users, who accused the president of copying and pasting the tweet due to its similarity to one he sent on November 5.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Even TV presenter Piers Morgan, a friend of the US leader, tweeted Trump to point out his error.

At least get your mass shootings right, Mr President. This was last week. The new one is in California. https://t.co/PP9PplvM4r — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 15, 2017

Trump just tweeted about the wrong mass shooting... pic.twitter.com/tfgXp1TTMh — Rantt News (@RanttNews) November 15, 2017

Did u just copy & paste this & forget to change the city? — Name cannot be blank (@cadillaccannon) November 15, 2017

Shortly after the tweet in question, Trump tweeted that it was “great to be home” from his trip to Asia over the last fortnight. He visited Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines during his tour.

Just returned from Asia after 12 very successful days. Great to be home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Four hours after the tweet was sent, despite criticism, it remained live on the social network.