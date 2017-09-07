Trump criticised for ‘not good’ language describing record-breaking Hurricane Irma

With winds of 185mph, Hurricane Irma has obliterated islands and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Category five storm has broken multiple records for severity and remains on course to hit the US state of Florida where a mass evacuation is under way.

Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico (Carlos Giusti/AP)

Against the backdrop of destruction and alarm US President Donald Trump gave his assessment, describing Irma as “not good. Believe me, not good”.

On social media, people latched on to the phrase calling it an “understatement” and “stunningly inarticulate” while others turned the words on Trump and his presidency.

"Believe me, not good". Oh REALLY. Tell us something we don't already know, Captain OrangeJulius- I mean, OBVIOUS. #HurricaneIrma2017 pic.twitter.com/69UbUbfyty — Andrea G ™ (@good_wifey) September 6, 2017

This is a sentence spoken by the man we elected President, about a hurricane:



"It looks like it could be something that will be not good." — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma will be 'not good'...Will someone give Trump a thesaurus please! — SpiceyChai (@riccadonna01) September 6, 2017

#Hurricane #Irma:#POTUS #Trump demonstrates that he's the oratory master of understatement:

"it could be something that will be not good." — David (@SonicDreamer) September 7, 2017

"Can you describe the potential effects of a category 5 hurricane with winds up to 18mph, that will impact a whole state?"



Trump "not good" — somebody told me (@uhadaboyfriend) September 7, 2017

#hurricaneirma2017 "Believe me Not good" DT

BELIEVE US:

Coal NOT GOOD

Paris Withdrawal NOT GOOD

Climate Liars NOT GOOD

Donald Trump NOT GOOD — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) September 6, 2017

On Twitter, the president told residents of Florida, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico that “we are with you all”.

Just spoke w/ Governors Rick Scott of Florida, Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin Islands & Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico. WE ARE W/ YOU ALL! pic.twitter.com/k92cslgKFa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

He has also approved states of emergency declarations in the region.

Away from his interesting use of language, the president was being supported and thanked for his comments on social media.

Thank you Mr. President, we highly appreciate your support for Puerto Rico. We are hoping to become the 51 State to vote for you in 2020. — Dr. Jose Del Toro (@DrJoseDelToro1) September 7, 2017