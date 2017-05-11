Trump claims he invented the phrase 'prime the pump', the internet begs to differ

Back to Discover Home

Donald Trump’s claim that he invented the phase “prime the pump” has been met with raised eyebrows.

Trump made the comments when discussing his tax plans in an interview with The Economist published on Thursday and was widely mocked online for taking credit for the phrase’s invention.

“Have you heard that expression used before?” He said. “Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just… I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.”

The Merriam-Webster Twitter account doled out the usual levels of sass, telling Trump the phrase actually dates back to the 19th century, giving detail about its meaning and origin.

Other Twitter users also piled in, coming up with other things the 45th president could have invented.

What will he come up with next? We’ll have to wait and see.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Donald Trump, Prime the pump, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover