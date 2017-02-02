Trump ally Paul Ryan expressed pride in his Irish roots - the feeling wasn't mutual…

Over the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably seen quite a bit of Paul Ryan, the US Speaker of the House who has gone from being a notable Donald Trump sceptic to one of his keys allies.

You may not have realised, though, that Ryan has proud Irish heritage.

I take great pride in my Irish roots, so it was a pleasure to have #Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs visit my office yesterday. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1sP9tTp1qL — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 2, 2017

Ryan showed his pride as he welcomed Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan to his office in Washington yesterday.

It seems, though, as if Irish people of aren’t quite as proud about the association as he is.

We are ashamed of you Paul ☘️ https://t.co/dWLdiZ96bv — maeve higgins (@maevehiggins) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan fuck your Irish roots. You're not one of us. ☘ — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Everyone I know in Ireland hates you. — Lina (@mybigfatface) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan - embarrassed you have any Irish roots!! Your governments actions and treatment of the vulnerable and marginalised is shameful — Mícheál Sheridan (@michealsheridan) February 2, 2017

.@SpeakerRyan whereas in #Ireland we think you have forgotten your migrant roots and feel ashamed for you. Did @CharlieFlanagan share that? — Helen Shaw (@athenamediaie) February 2, 2017

Ouch.

It comes at a time when people have been calling Ryan to remember his Irish immigrant roots – his paternal great grandfather emigrated to the States – in the row surrounding President Trump’s travel ban.

And people were quick to remind him about it once again.

@SpeakerRyan @CharlieFlanagan @dfatirl And yet u don't acknowledge those Irish roots came from IMMIGRANTS. Ashamed 2 share a heritage w/ u. — Liberally Blonde 🐺❄ (@ElGweebus) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan @CharlieFlanagan @dfatirl Remember when you're making laws that Irish immigrants used to be hated for "taking all the jobs." — Ellie Rutledge (@ellierutledge) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Hmmmm. I wonder how 'Americans' at that time characterized your immigrant forebears? Shame. — SezYou (@steveherskovitz) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan I hope @CharlieFlanagan @dfatirl schooled you on what being an Irish immigrant/refugee means. — Lenny TodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) February 2, 2017

@SpeakerRyan i hope you are kind to refugees. your great grandparents were refugees. Irish were the unwanted dangerous mobs of the 1800s. — irina slutsky (@irinaslutsky) February 2, 2017

But he did find some Irish support – from the Wexford branch of Fine Gael.

@SpeakerRyan @CharlieFlanagan @dfatirl we're delighted to call you one of our own Paul, best wishes. — Wexford Fine Gael (@WexfordFG) February 2, 2017

So it wasn’t all bad.

Possibly don’t start planning that trip to Ireland just yet, Paul.