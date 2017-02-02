Trump ally Paul Ryan expressed pride in his Irish roots - the feeling wasn't mutual…

Over the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably seen quite a bit of Paul Ryan, the US Speaker of the House who has gone from being a notable Donald Trump sceptic to one of his keys allies.

You may not have realised, though, that Ryan has proud Irish heritage.

Ryan showed his pride as he welcomed Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan to his office in Washington yesterday.

It seems, though, as if Irish people of aren’t quite as proud about the association as he is.

Ouch.

It comes at a time when people have been calling Ryan to remember his Irish immigrant roots – his paternal great grandfather emigrated to the States – in the row surrounding President Trump’s travel ban.

And people were quick to remind him about it once again.

But he did find some Irish support – from the Wexford branch of Fine Gael.

So it wasn’t all bad.

Possibly don’t start planning that trip to Ireland just yet, Paul.
