Trevor Noah is convinced Donald Trump is a genius following his Israel-Palestine comments

Donald Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interesting to say the least.

The leader of the free world showed his lack of diplomatic experience throughout a pretty awkward press conference, leaving Netanyahu seemingly baffled for much of it.

But Daily Show host Trevor Noah thinks it might have actually been a success, for a pretty funny reason.

“Trump is either a genius or he’s the biggest idiot the world has ever seen,” Noah said.

“I honestly wonder if Trump’s plan is to be such a bumbling fool that Israel and Palestine are gonna get together in a room and be like, ‘I think we can both agree, that guy’s a f****** moron’.”

Wouldn’t that be a stroke of luck.

In all seriousness, by not pushing for a two-state solution Trump broke with his predecessors, and State Department policy.

Peace, not a two-state solution, is the goal, an official said.

State Department officials said they were not aware of any policy shift on the desirability of an agreement establishing an independent Palestine side-by-side with Israel, which has long been the bedrock of America’s policy in the region.

Trump had insisted that: “I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I’m very happy with the one that both parties like.”

It led Noah to comment: “Did this guy just tell us that the problem is the solution? ‘Now what you need is that everyone agrees with each other, yeah. I don’t know why this took you guys so long, there we go, done’.”

Officials from the State Department are seeking clarification on Trump’s comments.