Translations for selfies, pre-drinks, alt-right and catfishing included in new Irish dictionary

A new Irish-English dictionary is available at Focloir.ie, complete with all the translations needed to get you through modern-day life.

With almost 50,000 entries and 3.5million words in English and Irish, you won’t be stuck for a translation, whether you’re taking a ‘féinín’, heading for ‘réamhdheochanna’ or talking about Donald Trump’s ‘sochaí iarfhírinne’.

Here are a few of our favourites…

Selfie: ‘Féinín’

‘Féinín’ Do you want to come over for pre-drinks? : ‘Ar mhaith libh teacht anall i gcomhair réamhdheochanna?’

‘Ar mhaith libh teacht anall i gcomhair réamhdheochanna?’ To come up trumps: ‘An beart a dhéanamh’

‘An beart a dhéanamh’ The rise of the alt-right: ‘Teacht chun cinn na heite deise ailtéarnaí’

‘Teacht chun cinn na heite deise ailtéarnaí’ Gangland crime: ‘Coireanna drongchoirpeachta’

‘Coireanna drongchoirpeachta’ A post-truth society: ‘Sochaí iarfhírinne’

‘Sochaí iarfhírinne’ They don't know their arse from their elbow: ‘Níl tuairim faoin spéir acu, tá siad chomh dúr le slis, ní aithneoidís cat thar chóiste’

‘Níl tuairim faoin spéir acu, tá siad chomh dúr le slis, ní aithneoidís cat thar chóiste’ Kettlebell: ‘Tromán cluasach’

‘Tromán cluasach’ She's having a bad hair day today: ‘Tá a cuid gruaige ina clibíní inniu’ / ‘Tá a cuid gruaige in aimhréidh inniu’ / ‘Stothall gruaige atá uirthi inniu’

‘Tá a cuid gruaige ina clibíní inniu’ / ‘Tá a cuid gruaige in aimhréidh inniu’ / ‘Stothall gruaige atá uirthi inniu’ He's turned into a laughing stock: ‘Tá sé ina cheap magaidh anois’

‘Tá sé ina cheap magaidh anois’ He got a right skelp: ‘Buaileadh sceilp mhaith air’

‘Buaileadh sceilp mhaith air’ He's a pompous arse: ‘Diabhal aithne air nach é féin a rug é féin, tá sé an-lán de féin, síleann sé gur air a éiríonn an ghrian’

‘Diabhal aithne air nach é féin a rug é féin, tá sé an-lán de féin, síleann sé gur air a éiríonn an ghrian’ I had the mother and father of all hangovers: ‘Bhí póit an diabhail orm, bhí póit mhillteanach orm’

‘Bhí póit an diabhail orm, bhí póit mhillteanach orm’ To make an eejit of yourself: ‘Amadán a dhéanamh díot féin, asal a dhéanamh díot féin’

‘Amadán a dhéanamh díot féin, asal a dhéanamh díot féin’ He was catfished on a dating site: ‘Cuireadh an chluain fhíorúil air ar shuíomh geandála’

‘Cuireadh an chluain fhíorúil air ar shuíomh geandála’ There was no vaping allowed on the train: ‘Bhí cosc ar vapáil ar an traein, ní raibh cead galtoitín a chaitheamh ar an traein’

‘Bhí cosc ar vapáil ar an traein, ní raibh cead galtoitín a chaitheamh ar an traein’ Mindfulness: ‘Aireachas’

‘Aireachas’ Emoticon: ‘Straoiseog’

‘Straoiseog’ Filter: ‘scagaire’

Speaking at the launch today, editor Dr Pádraig Ó Mianáin said: “The New English-Irish Dictionary has brought Irish-language lexicography into the third millennium in every way.

“It contains contemporary Irish and English, and covers every level of language use, from formal to informal, from polite to vulgar, and from written to spoken.

“This is Foras na Gaeilge’s first major dictionary project. The writing of the dictionary began almost 10 years ago, in 2008. We are really proud of this work and once this dictionary is published in book form, we hope to continue with Irish-language lexicography and begin work on Irish-Irish and Irish-English dictionaries.

“The number of people accessing the dictionary is increasing year-on-year. In 2016, focloir.ie reached 1.2 million unique users. 28% of those users access the dictionary from countries outside of Ireland, with 12% of them in the United States of America.”