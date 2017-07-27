Trad band performs impromptu session in Knock Airport because … Ireland

As much as we try and fight the stereotype, you can’t deny the fact that nobody bats an eyelid when an importu trad session breaks out anywhere in Ireland.

A funeral, a football match, the local shop or some cases, an airport lounge.

And just to make it the most Irish thing possible, the Knock airport lounge, just near the Knock shrine office.

The session was implemented by the Sligo Live Band prior to their departure to London Stansted to play at the Cambridge Folk Festival.

Thankfully the airport streamed it live on their Facebook page, for maximum Irishness.

Well, they didn’t lick it from a stone.