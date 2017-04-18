Tractor Factor is a thing and this young girl has what it takes

Let’s face it, the day after a bank holiday weekend can be a struggle for some people - especially after the Easter break.

We know, all that chocolate was a great idea at the time, right?

Well, not for Leanne Rowlette from Sligo, she has the pep in the step we need to get us out of our sluggish ways this morning.

The teen was helping her Dad, Sean out on the farm over the weekend and while doing so he caught her belting out the old classic, Will You Go Lassie, Go.

Talk about the tractor factor, this girl has it all.

H/T: iRadio