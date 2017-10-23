Toy Show ticket applications open as regional auditions hit Cork

The hunt for tickets for The Late Late Toy Show is now an as applications for the most sought after seats have opened today.

Last year there were more than 140,000 applications for tickets to Ireland's most popular television event.

Meanwhile, regional auditions have hit Cork and Irish Examiner videographer Dan Linehan captured some of the sights and sounds.

Isabel Moore from Rosscarbery was just one of the talented children at the Clayton Hotel in Cork to audition for this year's Late Late Christman toy show.

Check out her rendition of Vance Joy's 'Riptide':

Ryan Tubridy was treated to a performance from the School Of Uke:

And the long-running host joined in on the fun too:

Jewel Katebe, a pupil of the North Mon school, went along to play the drums. Have a look: