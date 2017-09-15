Tourists are going back to Egypt: Should this be your choice for winter sun?

It was once a top player in the winter sun tourism sector, but years of political turmoil and social unrest have put Egypt out of favour with most holidaymakers.

Finally, though, the troubled country’s fortunes could be on the upturn, with tour operators hopeful British travellers are ready to return.

Egypt featured second on a list of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations published by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, with numbers up 51% from 2016.

Thomas Cook has reported growing interest from customers in the sun-soaked, seaside resort Hurghada – up 113% year-on-year for 2017 – and as a result, they’ve added new destination Marsa Alam to their portfolio. From October 19, weekly flights will operate from Gatwick and Birmingham and the company is offering week-long all-inclusive holidays for £539pp.

Temperatures can hit a balmy 27C in November.

Here are some reasons you might want to go…

Super diving

Elphinstone Reef is the area’s best dive site, with a 70 metre coral wall frequented by whitetip reef sharks and giant turtles.

Exotic wildlife

Dungongs, or seas cows, can be found at Abu Dabbab, a sandy-bottom lagoon 30km north of the resort.

Fancy marinas

Port Ghalib is packed with beautiful restaurants and upscale boutiques.

Important historical sites

National park Wadi El Gamal features an ancient emerald mine reputed to have been the source of jewels belonging to Cleopatra.