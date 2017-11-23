Top tip: Don’t fall asleep at the Opera
23/11/2017 - 09:59:51Back to Discover Home
There’s nothing like popping on some classical music on a Friday night to wash away the stresses of the working week, writes Anna O'Donoghue.
Last Friday one lady decided to take it up a notch and relax at a performance of Stravinsky’s The Firebird by the North State Symphony Orchestra in Redding California.
And by relax, we mean get a little shut eye.
She was hilariously woken up by the timpani drum as it came crashing in mid-way through the piece.
Watch from 0.07 for dramatic effect.
We love the cheeky grin from the conductor.
Join the conversation - comment here