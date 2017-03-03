Tom Hanks sends coffee machine to White House reporters to help 'keep up the good fight'

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has sent a brand new espresso machine to the White House press corps.

NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted a picture of the coffee maker along with a note, signed by Hanks.

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

The note reads:

To the White House Press Corps

Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

Especially for the Truth part.

Tom Hanks

According to CNN's Jake Tapper, this isn't the first time Hanks has sent a coffee machine to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.