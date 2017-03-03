Tom Hanks sends coffee machine to White House reporters to help 'keep up the good fight'
Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has sent a brand new espresso machine to the White House press corps.
NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted a picture of the coffee maker along with a note, signed by Hanks.
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
The note reads:
To the White House Press Corps
Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.
Especially for the Truth part.
Tom Hanks
According to CNN's Jake Tapper, this isn't the first time Hanks has sent a coffee machine to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
This is the third time over the last few years that Mr. @tomhanks has sent a brand new espresso machine to the White House press corps pic.twitter.com/TRkSKBwlYe— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2017
