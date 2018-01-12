Tom Hanks believes Irish people don't steal pint glasses from pubs

Actor Tom Hanks has revealed he was impressed that Irish people "don’t steal the pint glasses" from pubs.

Hanks spoke to The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 about staying in Gorey, Co. Wexford while filming Saving Private Ryan, and recalled wanting to stop into a nearby pub while there.

He described seeing the same pub the following morning.

"The next morning, just as the sun was coming up, we passed the same pub, and there on all the benches and all the ledges outside the pub were the pint glasses that had been drunk and were waiting to be collected," he said.

"I thought: In Ireland they don’t steal the pint glasses. They can actually finish them and set them there. This would never have happened in the United States of America."

Hanks described the moment as "the greatest memory".

Oh, Tom. Take a peek inside any Irish mammy’s press and you might think otherwise.

When invited by Tubridy to return to Ireland at some stage, Hanks replied: "Pour me a pint and I’ll be there in no time at all."

The star was on the show with Meryl Streep, his co-star in ’The Post’.

Streep also reminisced about the time she spent in Ireland while filming ’Dancing at Lughnasa’ in Donegal.

She learned Irish dancing during her time here,. but says she has since hung up her dancing shoes.

"I wish I could say I was. It was really exhilarating to do it. I do have the clickity-clackity shoes though," she said.

The pair praised Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes earlier this week.

"That speech spoke to so many people, and roused so many people because we realise how starved we are for a person who speaks, a leader who speaks and raises the best in us and asks us to live by the principles upon which our country is based," said Streep.

"When Oprah spoke, people came out of the kitchens, people came out of the restrooms, the servers the workers, everyone in that room was transfixed. She was speaking to everybody."

Hanks agreed, comparing Winfrey to former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"She was so good, that Gary Oldman thought for a moment that he was watching Winston Churchill," he said.

Listen to the interview in full here: