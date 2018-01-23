Tokyo’s experiencing its heaviest snowfall since 2014 – and the photos are amazing

While we had a small drop of white flakes over the weekend in the UK, Tokyo is in the midst of its worst snowfall in quite a few years.

Of course, the snowstorm might mean chaos of travellers, and many a slip and trip on the ice for those braving the outdoors, but it’s also proving pretty spectacular for budding photographers.

With snow reaching up to 23cm in places, Japan’s capital is looking even more magical than usual – for starters, check out Disneyland Tokyo:

Magically snowy scenes in Disneyland Tokyo. The city was blanketed with 5"-7" of snow, the most they have seen in four years! pic.twitter.com/j5Vkq0Nxxm — ABC News Weather (@ABCNewsWX) January 22, 2018

The city’s streets look like frosty futuristic movie sets…

While nature is getting more than a little confused…

Snowing in Tokyo, which is unusual and often shuts it down. Today is special though, could have up to 10cm of snow, which is enough to call out the Self-Defence force. pic.twitter.com/s5NN2NOsug — Leslie Gill／ギル・レスリー (@sdQinJapan) January 22, 2018

It’s definitely beautiful, but the snow is also a little eerie in places…

People are still braving the elements though…

A snow day in Tokyo officially looks like the most dazzling, atmospheric snow day ever. Sledges at the ready.