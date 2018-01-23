Tokyo’s experiencing its heaviest snowfall since 2014 – and the photos are amazing

While we had a small drop of white flakes over the weekend in the UK, Tokyo is in the midst of its worst snowfall in quite a few years.

Of course, the snowstorm might mean chaos of travellers, and many a slip and trip on the ice for those braving the outdoors, but it’s also proving pretty spectacular for budding photographers.

With snow reaching up to 23cm in places, Japan’s capital is looking even more magical than usual – for starters, check out Disneyland Tokyo:

The city’s streets look like frosty futuristic movie sets…

While nature is getting more than a little confused…

It’s definitely beautiful, but the snow is also a little eerie in places…

People are still braving the elements though…

A snow day in Tokyo officially looks like the most dazzling, atmospheric snow day ever. Sledges at the ready.
