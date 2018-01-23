Tokyo’s experiencing its heaviest snowfall since 2014 – and the photos are amazing
While we had a small drop of white flakes over the weekend in the UK, Tokyo is in the midst of its worst snowfall in quite a few years.
Of course, the snowstorm might mean chaos of travellers, and many a slip and trip on the ice for those braving the outdoors, but it’s also proving pretty spectacular for budding photographers.
With snow reaching up to 23cm in places, Japan’s capital is looking even more magical than usual – for starters, check out Disneyland Tokyo:
Magically snowy scenes in Disneyland Tokyo. The city was blanketed with 5"-7" of snow, the most they have seen in four years! pic.twitter.com/j5Vkq0Nxxm— ABC News Weather (@ABCNewsWX) January 22, 2018
The city’s streets look like frosty futuristic movie sets…
While nature is getting more than a little confused…
White snow and pink plum blossom together, just fantastic #Tokyo #night pic.twitter.com/JEHO07ZtwL— 雷太 (@lighter235) January 22, 2018
Snowing in Tokyo, which is unusual and often shuts it down. Today is special though, could have up to 10cm of snow, which is enough to call out the Self-Defence force. pic.twitter.com/s5NN2NOsug— Leslie Gill／ギル・レスリー (@sdQinJapan) January 22, 2018
It’s definitely beautiful, but the snow is also a little eerie in places…
今日の昼散歩🚶♂️は東京駅前。広い芝に雪☃️❄️が残り、青空と煉瓦を引き立てます。今後、雪が積もれば当たり前の光景となるのでしょうが、丸の内の駅前広場の工事完了後では、これが初の積雪なのですね。 #東京駅 #雪の東京駅 #东京站 #東京駅前 #東京駅前広場 #東京站 #tokyostation #tokyostationsquare #infrontoftokyostation #snowscapes #snowscape2018 #snowscape #tokyosnow #snowytokyo #雪の後 #snowytokyo☃️ #snowylandscapes #snowylandscape #東京雪景 #東京雪景色 #東京雪
People are still braving the elements though…
4:30pm… the snow fell really hard and we already had around 10cm of it outside. As I left home to enjoy the snow I fell on the postman, on duty despite the dreadful conditions, and still riding his red motorbike. Nothing stops a japanese postman !!! . . . #fujifilm #fujifilmxseries #fujifeed #tokyo #japan #sugamo #snow #tokyosnow #xt2 #xf56mmf12
A snow day in Tokyo officially looks like the most dazzling, atmospheric snow day ever. Sledges at the ready.
