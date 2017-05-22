Today marks the anniversary of Ireland’s most powerful hashtag, #hometovote

Today a whole two years ago, Ireland took to the polls to vote in the Marriage Equality Referendum.

This, all we all know, made our little country the first in the world to bring in same sex marriage by popular vote.

Today also marks the day of Ireland’s most powerful hashtag was born, #hometovote.

The tag was living proof how emotive the referendum had been as hundreds of Irish abroad came home to cast their votes.

People took to their social media platforms to share photo and updates of their journeys home from places as far as Australia, United States, Dubai and even Thailand.

Two years on and it still brings a tear to your eye.
By Anna O'Donoghue

