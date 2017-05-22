Today marks the anniversary of Ireland’s most powerful hashtag, #hometovote

Today a whole two years ago, Ireland took to the polls to vote in the Marriage Equality Referendum.

This, all we all know, made our little country the first in the world to bring in same sex marriage by popular vote.

Today also marks the day of Ireland’s most powerful hashtag was born, #hometovote.

The tag was living proof how emotive the referendum had been as hundreds of Irish abroad came home to cast their votes.

People took to their social media platforms to share photo and updates of their journeys home from places as far as Australia, United States, Dubai and even Thailand.

Two years on and it still brings a tear to your eye.

Came #hometovote all the way from London and found my mum had made some subtle changes to my room for me #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/BOdxqXhJoN — Kevin Beirne (@KevBeirne) May 21, 2015

1st to vote this morning - with real queue behind me as doors opened. V high turnout predicted! #MarRef #hometovote pic.twitter.com/w91xWxRHzp — Rob! (@RobertMunnelly) May 22, 2015

This is the scene on the 9:10 London to Holyhead train as Irish abroad return #hometovote #marref pic.twitter.com/spVfkb5sIT — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) May 22, 2015

Never been so happy to be at an airport gate. LGA to PHL to DUB to YES. #hometovote — Belinda McKeon (@belindamckeon) May 21, 2015

Flew back yesterday from Nairobi to Cork #hometovote - that's a big YES! to equality in Ireland! — Cormac (@Cormac212) May 21, 2015

On my way #hometovote from Ethiopia! Wrecked tired, almost crying reading my Twitter feed, itching to vote! #MarRef — YouTube/Clisare 🦄 (@Clisare) May 22, 2015

Journey so far-bus, tube, train, train, flight, taxi and bus....3/4 of the way there to get home to vote #hometovote #VoteYesForEquality — Ciara Baxter (@CiaraBaxter) May 22, 2015

There's a monstrous queue to get into Ireland this evening. Guess what they're all back for? #MarRef pic.twitter.com/IP811asPV1 — District Magazine (@DistrictMagazin) May 21, 2015