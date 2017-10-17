Today is UN’s #EndPoverty Day and one Irish economist is doing all he can to highlight the issue on twitter

Today is UN Day for the Eradication of Poverty and marks the 20 years of the first Irish national anti-poverty strategy.

To mark the occasion Michael Collins, an economist and assistant professor of social policy at UCD, has devoted his twitter timeline to raising awareness of the issue in Ireland.

It makes for some thought provoking reading.

Almost 1 in 6 people in IRL live on an income below the official poverty line–16.9% of pop; about 780,000 people#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/yH97yeAsEg — Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017

Child Poverty–almost 245,000 children live in households with an income below the poverty line: 1 in every 5 kids #povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/vnSF4zaQfm — Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017

How much is the poverty line?

It depends on your household - estimates from @SocialJusticeI for Ireland in 2017#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/M6fO2BKt6K — Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017

Poverty in Ireland over the last 22 yrs: Celtic Tiger ⬆️, welfare increases ⬇️, austerity ⬆️, recovery ↔️#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/A5kHIyLGEu — Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017

Here’s what Mr. António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, had to say on the issue.