Today is UN’s #EndPoverty Day and one Irish economist is doing all he can to highlight the issue on twitter
Today is UN Day for the Eradication of Poverty and marks the 20 years of the first Irish national anti-poverty strategy.
To mark the occasion Michael Collins, an economist and assistant professor of social policy at UCD, has devoted his twitter timeline to raising awareness of the issue in Ireland.
It makes for some thought provoking reading.
Almost 1 in 6 people in IRL live on an income below the official poverty line–16.9% of pop; about 780,000 people#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/yH97yeAsEg— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
The Working Poor: 5.8% of all those at work live below the poverty line. About 115,000 earners #lowpay #livingwage #povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/TI7itOQsO1— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
Child Poverty–almost 245,000 children live in households with an income below the poverty line: 1 in every 5 kids #povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/vnSF4zaQfm— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
Who’s below the poverty line?— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
Composition of poverty from @CSOIreland SILC results 2015#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/Ix1pxWA3R4
How much is the poverty line?— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
It depends on your household - estimates from @SocialJusticeI for Ireland in 2017#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/M6fO2BKt6K
Poverty in Ireland over the last 22 yrs: Celtic Tiger ⬆️, welfare increases ⬇️, austerity ⬆️, recovery ↔️#povertytweet #EndPoverty pic.twitter.com/A5kHIyLGEu— Micheál Collins (@MLGCollins) October 17, 2017
Here’s what Mr. António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, had to say on the issue.
The eradication of poverty means listening to the views and guidance of people living in poverty and joining hands, all together, in dignity. #EndPoverty https://t.co/dEbFyGlDSF— Concern Worldwide (@Concern) October 17, 2017
