To the Dáil, to the Áras, to... Copper Face Jacks

Fine Gael ministers and TDs had an absolute ball at Copper Face Jacks last night.

They partied the night away after receiving their seals of office from Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtarain.

Sure what else would you be doing.

The party was invite only but rumour has it that Independent TDs Michael Healy Rae and Mattie McGrath were allowed in.

Cheeky.

Frances Fitzgerald, Michael Ring, Heather Humphreys, Eoghan Murphy, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Paul Kehoe and Joe McHugh were amongst the VIPs.

We can't help but wonder who got the shift, or shots, or had a cry in the bathroom...

Copper face Jacks is rocking tonight!! pic.twitter.com/XPSyK65PiX — Frank Feighan Senate (@FrankFeighan) June 15, 2017