Titanic Belfast are giving free admission to people with these names

Is your name Jack or Jacqui? Do you know anyone named Rosie or Roisín?

If so, you’re in luck as anybody that has the name or variation of the names get free entry to the Titanic Belfast exhibition from November 19 to December 19.

They even included the Polish and Irish versions of the names.

The generous offer is one of the various programme of events marking the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, also known as the moment we fell in love with characters Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater.

Visitors should bring ID (birth certificate, passport or driving license) to gain their complimentary admission at the Box Office.

20 years? We know we feel extremely old too.