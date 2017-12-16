Tipperary tractor parade hoping to break world record with illuminating event

A record-breaking spectacle is expected in Tipperary later this evening.

The Tractors of Carrick on Suir are returning for their festive parade for the fourth year in a row.

35 tractors lit up by around 100,000 fairy lights will drive through the town.

The event is the brainchild of Crop Cruisers owner Stuart Downie.

"The second year we did it, we broke the world record for the most illuminated convoy," Mr Downie said.

"We took that off the Coca-Cola trucks - they had 33,000 lights and we ended up with 39,000. Then last year, we had 45,000 lights.

"Due to the number of the tractors that we have this year, the kids tractors and the fact that we’re after adding to our own lights we would be pretty confident that we would have close to 100,000 lights."