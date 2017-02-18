Tiny Trumps is the newest meme that is guaranteed to lift your spirits

Some people on the Internet who aren’t exactly fans of Donald Trump have been quick to compare his behaviour to that of a child.

I hate watching Donald Trump press conferences. This man is a grown ass child. — Braden (@bminton8) February 16, 2017

Less than complimentary for the president. We’re not going to delve into the ins and outs of why some people might think that the president’s behaviour is somewhat childlike – instead, we want to show you the delights of Tiny Trumps.

Tiny Trumps is the latest subreddit to use the magic of Photoshop to really make us giggle. The premise is simple: redditors take photos of the president and shrink him down so yes, he does look like an actual man-child.

Here’s Trump having a sit down with Barack Obama.

Here is a tiny Trump making some big decisions by signing an executive order.

Another huge moment for tiny Donald: making the cover of Time.

Who knew that Melania was so much taller than him?

He makes for a bit of an unwieldy dance partner.

Inauguration was another big day for tiny Trump.

We know the meme is a bit of a one-trick pony, but we also can’t handle how funny it is.

Just look how teeny the president is!

Hey, it might not be the most mature of gags, but it’s still guaranteed to put a smile on your face.