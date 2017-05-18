Time Magazine takes its hardest swing at Donald Trump's presidency
by Greg Murphy
Time Magazine's new front cover is another dig in the direction of the Trump administration, and it's not one you'll be able to forget seeing anytime soon.
The cover depicts the White House being merged with St Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.
Subtle.
The cover, which is a reference to President Trump and the ongoing federal investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, has already received praise and provoked quite a reaction on social media.
This is the actual cover of Time Magazine.— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 18, 2017
(Be sure to turn up the sound.)#ThursdayThoughts#Witchhunt pic.twitter.com/JgxJa6Jf6A
@TrueFactsStated @LouiseMensch New Time Magazine cover. No words necessary. pic.twitter.com/MmstkB1xpV— Peter J. Clark (@pondbridge) May 18, 2017
The cover of this week's Time magazine. They went there. Fabulous. #Trumprussia pic.twitter.com/mwJeEGJwEd— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 18, 2017
Cover of Time magazine today. pic.twitter.com/yHDOCzYdJy— BeauRyker (@BeauRyker) May 18, 2017
Time Magazine's latest cover pretty much spells out the state of the United States— #FreeCali NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) May 18, 2017
#TrumpRussia#TrumpTREASON#GOPtreason#UniteBlue pic.twitter.com/SpKfrvvdpC
Donald! You made the cover of Time magazine again! Congratulations, buddy. pic.twitter.com/DCTtPlHPwa— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) May 18, 2017
