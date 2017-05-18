Time Magazine takes its hardest swing at Donald Trump's presidency

by Greg Murphy

Time Magazine's new front cover is another dig in the direction of the Trump administration, and it's not one you'll be able to forget seeing anytime soon.

The cover depicts the White House being merged with St Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.

TIME’s new cover: How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington. Illustration and animation by @brobeldesign A post shared by TIME (@time) on May 18, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Subtle.

The cover, which is a reference to President Trump and the ongoing federal investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, has already received praise and provoked quite a reaction on social media.

This is the actual cover of Time Magazine.

(Be sure to turn up the sound.)#ThursdayThoughts#Witchhunt pic.twitter.com/JgxJa6Jf6A — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 18, 2017

The cover of this week's Time magazine. They went there. Fabulous. #Trumprussia pic.twitter.com/mwJeEGJwEd — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 18, 2017

Cover of Time magazine today. pic.twitter.com/yHDOCzYdJy — BeauRyker (@BeauRyker) May 18, 2017