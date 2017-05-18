Time Magazine takes its hardest swing at Donald Trump's presidency

by Greg Murphy

Time Magazine's new front cover is another dig in the direction of the Trump administration, and it's not one you'll be able to forget seeing anytime soon.

The cover depicts the White House being merged with St Basil's Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.

Subtle.

The cover, which is a reference to President Trump and the ongoing federal investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, has already received praise and provoked quite a reaction on social media.
