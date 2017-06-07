Tickets for Buzz Aldrin’s free lecture in Cork snapped up in just 2 minutes

Lucky ticket holders are ’buzzing’ after getting their hands on tickets to a much anticipated space event in Cork city, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was the second man to walk on the moon, will open open the International Space University’s (ISU) 30th Space Studies Program (SSP) in Cork, before giving a talk on Tuesday June 27 in CIT.

The Apollo 11 Astronaut, who was the second man to walk on the moon, will open open the International Space University’s (ISU) 30th Space Studies Program (SSP) in Cork, before giving a talk on Tuesday June 27 in CIT.

Tickets to the free lecture became available at noon today and they were snapped up in just two minutes.

The SSP runs from from June 26 to August 25.

The nine week conference aims to raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of Space in Ireland.

Other events include the ’Museum of the Moon’ installation, which features detailed lunar imagery of the moon’s surface, an international astronaut panel, and NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman’s talk on his involvement in the Hubble Space Telescope.